Is NBC On Demand available on Vizio TVs?

Best answer: Yes, you can access NBC On Demand with your Vizio TV. You will have to have a cable subscription to access the live, on-demand feature.

Watch it on-demand

NBC On Demand is the way to go when it comes to your favorite NBC shows and news. It has a lot of free options if you are looking to see past episodes without a cable subscription. It may be specific to NBC shows, but there are a lot of great ones out there for everyone to enjoy.

If you're interested in watching the shows they have live, you will have to get a cable subscription to enjoy them. Although it may be a bit pricey depending on who you go through, it's worth it to be able to watch your newest episodes right when they come out. It's a great way to keep you up to date, that way you don't have to risk any spoilers.

How to get the app

Downloading apps on your Vizio TV is rather quick and easy, so it only takes a few steps to get you set up. Once you get it downloaded and signed in, you'll be ready to enjoy all that NBC has to offer.

Click the large V button on your remote. Click Widgets on your TV screen. Search NBC . Click Install App . Sign in to your NBC account .

Now, you are all set up to start enjoying your shows and watching it all straight from your TV. This means you can watch any videos that aren't live, and get yourself caught up on the latest episodes.

Get it live

If you are looking to enjoy live TV with your cable subscription, you'll want to go on the NBC app or the website to get this set up. It's simple to get your cable provider linked so you can enjoy your shows right when they launch. Here's exactly how you can get your information linked up.

Click on your user profile in the upper right corner. Click Link Your Provider below the profile name. Select your cable provider or search for yours. Log in to your cable provider profile . Select Allow to give NBC permission to use the information.

This will take you back to the main NBC screen, allowing you to see your cable provider under your profile information. You have successfully linked your cable provider, and you can now enjoy any live shows you'd like. Get to watching your favorite shows right when they launch, without worrying about spoilers.

If you are already in love with different NBC shows, this is the perfect option for you to continue to love them. With the ability to also enjoy live TV if you have a cable subscription, there's not anything you can't see through NBC On Demand.



