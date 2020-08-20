PGA Tour Northern Trust tournament live stream: How to watch from anywhere

PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas is in the thick of things this week, too, at The Northern Trust tournament in Boston.

The PGA Tour's postseason begins this weekend with The Northern Trust tournament, and fans will have plenty of streaming options to watch the event.

The Northern Trust — the first of three events comprising the FedExCup Playoffs — begins at 3 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, Aug. 20, from TPC Boston in Norton, Mass. (Boston, basically.) The early parts of the event will air on The Golf Channel before CBS takes over in the afternoon. Both channels can be on major streaming platforms.

Tournament preview

The start of the FedExCup Playoffs this weekend finds Justin Thomas comfortably atop the standings. That also means he won the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 for being the best player during the regular season, netting him $2 million.

Thomas won three events and had nine top-10 finishes this season. He leads Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson and Bryson DeChambeau heading into the Northern Trust.

The regular season's top 125 players are eligible to play in the FedExCup Playoffs, and that number is pared down over the coming weeks. The field will be sliced to 70 for the BMW Championship later this month and then down to 30 for the Tour Championship in early September.

Bragging rights are not all that's at stake during the playoffs. The players compete for a $60 million pool, with the winner coming away with $15 million.

Fans will not be in attendance at TPC Boston due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week saw Jim Herman win the Wyndham Championship, a victory that boosted him into the top 125 and the FedExCup Playoffs.

How to watch the PGA Tour Northern Trust tournament

Like other recent events, the Northern Trust will be split between the Golf Channel and CBS. If you're opting against traditional cable, satellite or even an antenna, there are streaming options available.

The Golf Channel can be found on Sling's Blue package with the sports extra add-on for a total of $40 a month. Hulu With Live TV also offers the Golf Channel at $55 a month, as does YouTube TV and FuboTV for $65 a month each. AT&T Now TV's Max package gives you access to the Golf Channel for $80 a month. Each of those services offer a free trial and can be found on popular devices like Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast and Roku.

On Thursday and Friday, the tournament will be carried on the Golf Channel from 3 to 7 p.m. Eastern time. It'll also be found there from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday before it switches to CBS on both days.

CBS can be found through a variety of methods, including streaming platforms that carry local channels. If you prepay for three months of the service, Sling offers a free local bundle. Other services, such as Hulu With Live TV, include several local channels as part of its package. Make sure to check what channels are available in your area by entering your zip code on the website of your preferred streaming service.

You can also subscribe to the network's streaming service, CBS All Access, which costs $6 per month with ads and includes your local station. CBS All Access offers a free trial.

For the golf fanatics, PGA Tour Live will carry featured groups and holes throughout the weekend. That services carries a $65 yearly price tag and can be found on NBC Sports Gold and Amazon Prime Video.

Also, ESPN+ will air featured holes on Saturday and Sunday. Meant as a kind of add-on to traditional ESPN, ESPN+ costs $6 a month or $13 a month when it's bundled with Disney+ and Hulu.