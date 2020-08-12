PGA Tour Wyndham Championship live stream: How to watch from anywhere

J.T. Poston smiles during a practice round prior to the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 5, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

The PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship tees off this Thursday, Aug. 13, one week after the first major of the coronavirus pandemic era.

The Wyndham Championship will commence 2 p.m. Thursday at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro on the Golf Channel. CBS will air later rounds of the tournament. Viewers will have plenty of options for watching both channels, including streaming services.

Tournament preview

The Wyndham comes on the heels of the PGA Championship, the first major played after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic that has scrambled competitive sports and daily life. At just 23 years old, Collin Morikawa came away with the Wanamaker Trophy, which he promptly mishandled while celebrating.

Yep, the top comes off Collin 😂 pic.twitter.com/MbgMoOzUPtAugust 10, 2020

The win catapulted Morikawa from sixth to second in the FedExCup standings. Still atop the standings is Justin Thomas, who, like Morikawa, will not participate in the Wyndham Championship. But four of the top 10 golfers in the FedExCup standings will be in the field in North Carolina.

The Wyndham Championship represents the final event on the pandemic-altered calendar before the FedExCup Playoffs, and 500 points are on the line in North Carolina.

The FedExCup is a seasonlong points competition that leads to three events that make up the playoffs for the top 125 players in the regular season standings. The champion comes away with $15 million out of a $60 million bonus pool.

Also on the line this weekend is a spot in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10. The top 10 players in the FedExCup standings after this weekend will split a $10 million bonus.

Local boy J.T. Poston won the Wyndham Championship a year ago for his first PGA Tour title and will be back this weekend in an attempt to retain the crown.

How to watch the PGA Tour Wyndham Championship

The Golf Channel will be your home for the early bits of the Wyndham Championship. You can find that on cable or satellite, but several streaming services offer it too.

Sling carries the Golf Channel on its Blue package and the sports extra add-on for a total of $40 a month. Or you could go with Hulu With Live TV, which offers the Golf Channel at $55 a month. YouTube TV and FuboTV carry the channel at $65 a month. AT&T TV Now also has the Golf Channel on its Max package for $80 a month. Each of those services offer a free trial.

The Golf Channel will carry the Wyndham from 2 to 6 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, you'll find it there only in the early afternoon, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, before it switches to CBS.

You may catch your local CBS station with traditional methods like an antenna, but you can also find it on your preferred streaming service. For instance, Sling is offering a free local bundle that requires you to prepay for three months of the service, and YouTube TV carries local channels as part of its package. Each streaming service's website usually allows you to plug in your zip code to discover which channels are available in your area.

Meanwhile, CBS All Access, the network's streaming service, costs $6 a month with commercials and carries your local CBS station. CBS All Access comes with a free trial.

Finally, PGA Tour Live will carry featured holes and groups throughout the event. With a $65 yearly price tag, that service can be accessed through NBC Sports Gold or Amazon Prime Video. Likewise, ESPN+ will carry featured holes on Saturday and Sunday. That service costs $5 per month or $13 monthly as part of a package with Disney+ and Hulu.