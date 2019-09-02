Is Vudu available on Vizio TVs?

Best answer: Yes, you can watch everything from the biggest theatrical releases, popular TV shows, and classic favorites through the Vudu app directly through the SmartCast app store on the TV or via Chromecast to your Vizio SmartCast TV.

Movies for all: Vudu (Free at Vudu)

Watch it all

Vizio SmartCast televisions are popular for a multitude of reasons. Many people purchase them for the price, style, or perhaps its screen quality. Another reason that folks enjoy these TVs is the SmartCast feature. It's the name Vizio uses for their smart TVs that has its own app store and other useful amenities.

One of the apps available through the SmartCast app store is from Vudu. Vudu is a popular streaming service owned by Walmart that offers a free account to give you access to thousands of movies and TV shows. You can purchase new or old movies and television shows to own, then stream through the Vudu app. With some of the biggest blockbusters to the most talked about TV series, you are sure to find something entertaining. Also offered are free ad-supported videos like The Karate Kid, Storks, Van Wilder and many more.

No voodoo in Vudu

Getting Vudu onto your Vizio SmartCast TV is simple and can be done directly on the television in just a few steps.

Go to the Vizio SmartCast app store on your TV. Search for the Vudu app Download and install it. Once installed, sign in if you have an account or set one up if not. Find a show that piques your interest and start watching!

Another way to watch great Vudu videos on your Vizio SmartCast TV is through the Chromecast button from the Vudu app from your mobile device.

Open your Apple or Android device app store . Search for the Vudu app . Download and install it. Next just sign in or set up an account if you don't already have one. When you're done, tap on a video that you want to watch. Press the Chromecast button and select your TV in the pop-up.

Now you can catch up on the latest movies or TV shows to classic motion pictures on your Vizio SmartCast television.