Watch Garcia vs. Vargas livestream Feb. 29 on DAZN

This Saturday night, DAZN and Matchroom Boxing bring the sweet science to the Lone Star state, with an exciting showdown on the field of the Dallas Cowboys' training facility. Two hard hitting former champs are going toe to toe, and hope that a title fight against Pacman awaits the winner. Maybe you enjoyed Wilder vs. Fury 2 last weekend, and now you want to see more boxing this weekend. Now you can get in on the action whe you watch Garcia vs. Vargas streaming exclusively on DAZN .

When is the Garcia vs. Vargas fight?

Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29 from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco in Frisco, Tex. DAZN will have the live stream broadcast beginning at with the Undercard fights at 6 p.m. Eastern time. That will be followed by the Main card will start at 8 p.m. Eastern, and the Main Event of Garcia vs. Vargas should start approximately 10 p.m. Eastern.

Garcia vs. Vargas — The Main Event Preview

Mikey Garcia (39-1) is considered one of the best pound for pound boxers working the rings right now. Garcia is especially well regarded for fighting and winning at a bunch of different weight classes, including featherweight, junior lightweight, lightweight and welterweight. He's also been a champion in multiple divisions, and in July of 2018 he unified two lightweight titles in his win over Robert Easter Jr. Fans we electric over Garcia's next bold move, as he vacated those titles and turned down mandatory defenses to challenge another of the greats in boxing today; Errol Spence Jr.

On the Dallas Cowboys' field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Garcia met Spence in a Pay-Per-View event on March 16, 2019. For the first half of the fight, then-undefeated Garcia kept the fight close with a technical approach, being aggressive in spots and taking the action to Spence. However, that all got away from him in the second half, and he got hit with several long series of combinations that proved to be too much. Garcia has been out of the ring for nearly a year since. Experts have speculated that Garcia has been waiting for a big fight, and now one may be waiting for him. If he can look good beating Vargas, it is expected that Matchroom Boxing will push for Mikey to face Manny Pacquiao for his WBA welterweight title.

Jessie Vargas (29-2-2) is a tough opponent in the ring for any fighter to face, and this former champion has already faced some of the big name opponents Garcia hopes to fight himself. In 2016, Vargas beat Sadam Ali to claim the WBO welterweight title, only to lose the belt in his first defense that November against legend Manny Pacquiao. Vargas is undefeated since that loss, although he did fight to a draw against both Adrien Broner and Thomas Dulorme. Vargas will also be dropping down in weight as he is highly ranked in the junior middleweight division, but is expected to weigh in as a welterweight for this fight. Could the bigger, more powerful Vargas spoint Garcia's plans for another massive fight?

Garcia vs. Vargas Schedule and Fight Card

Here's the schedule for Saturday's streaming boxing event exclusively on DAZN

Undercard: 6 p.m. Eastern

Main card: 8 p.m. Eastern

Garcia vs. Vargas: approx. 10 p.m. Eastern

The full fight card, as always subject to change, is as follows:

Main Card

Mikey Garcia (39-1) vs. Jessie Vargas (29-2-2)

Kal Yafai (26-0) vs. Roman Gonzalez (48-2)

Julio Cesar Martinez (15-1) vs. Jay Harris (17-0)

Joseph Parker (26-2) vs. Shawndell Winters (13-2)

Undercard

Israil Madrimov (4-0) vs. Charlie Navarro (29-9)

Diego Pacheco (8-0) vs. Oscar Riojas (21-12-1) Pacheco by unanimous decision

(8-0) vs. Oscar Riojas (21-12-1) Pacheco by unanimous decision Alexis Espino (5-0) vs. Delvecchio Savage (3-5-1) Espino by unanimous decision

(5-0) vs. Delvecchio Savage (3-5-1) Espino by unanimous decision Jesse Rodriguez (10-0) vs. Marcos Sustaita (12-2-1) Rodriguez by 8th round stoppage

(10-0) vs. Marcos Sustaita (12-2-1) Rodriguez by 8th round stoppage Leo Ruiz Acevado (6-0) vs. Dennis Knifechief (12-11-1) Acevado by 3rd round stoppage

How to watch Garcia vs. Vargas on DAZN

DAZN is a sports streaming service that offers an alternative to pay-per-view. In the past, Garcia vs. Vargas might have been a Pay-Per-View event, like Garcia's last fight against Errol Spence Jr. Another option could have been for Garcia vs. Vargas to air on a premium movie channel you didn't really want. Now DAZN offers this fight night plus more boxing, MMA, and soccer as part of their regular subscription. DAZN also has ChangeUp, a nightly live look-in show for MLB, and The Pat McAfee Show daily. With over 100 fights per year, including major promotions from Bellator, Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom USA and World Boxing Super Series, Combate Americas, DAZN is one of the main destinations for combat sports.

DAZN is available to stream on the devices you already have. You can use Android, iPhone, iPad or Amazon Fire tablets to use mobily. You can also watch DAZN on the big screen using any of the following devices:

Android TV

Apple TV (4th gen or 4K)

Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

Roku

Playstation 4

Xbox One

LG smart TVs

Samsung smart TVs

Vizio smart TVs

How much will Garcia vs. Vargas cost on DAZN?

DAZN is available for $20 per month, or $99 per year. Boxing fans have a lot of major events to look forward to on DAZN. That includes 2019 boxing prospect of the year Vergil Ortiz vs. Samuel Bargas on March 28, and Dorticos vs. Briedis World Boxing Super Series final on March 21. DAZN is also expected to have the hotly anticipated Regis Prograis vs. Maurice Hooker match reportedly set for April 17. MMA fans will find a full schedule on DAZN too. The Featherweight Grand Prix rolls on at Bellator 241, with the quarterfinal title fight Pitbull vs. Carvalho for the World Title on March 13 only on DAZN. Sign up today and you can watch Garcia vs. Vargas this Saturday, March 29 .

How to watch Garcia vs. Vargas even if you're outside the United States

We know what it's like. You're a big Mikey Garcia fan, but find yourself outside of the U.S. for whatever reason. You might believe that you're out of luck because streaming services like DAZN often block their feeds if you're not in America. If the fight isn't available in your country, seems like you won't be able to see it live. Fear not.

There are ways to get things working again by using a VPN, which is short for "Virtual Private Network". It sends your internet traffic from far away through a specific set of servers, then pops it back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one with subscription services that, for a few bucks a month, tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network.

Garcia vs. Vargas live stream