Watch the NBA All-Star Game online & without cable

Source: NBA (Image credit: NBA)

Get ready to celebrate all things basketball, because NBA All-Star Weekend has arrived. This year, the events are sure to be filled with the greatest players in the league showing off their skills, along with tributes to recently passed NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna "Mambacita" Bryant. You can check out the game, the dunk contest, and all the fun without the trouble of cable TV. Here's how to watch the 2020 NBA All-Star Game online & without cable.

What is the NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game is a mid-season exhibition of the best players in the NBA, and it is the centerpiece of a weekend long celebration of all things basketball. This year the 2020 NBA All-Star events are taking place at the United Center in Chicago. The NBA All-Star Game will also feature a halftime performance by Chance the Rapper with Lil Wayne, Quavo of Migos, and D.J. Khaled. Chaka Khan will sing the U.S. National Anthem, and Tenille Arts will sing the Canadian National Anthem.

The NBA All-Star Game will be at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. It features a new format, with several new rules. The two All-Star teams are no longer the Eastern division vs. Western division, but instead Captain led. Also the teams are playing in a competition to benefit charities based in the host city of Chicago. Each quarter will count separately to that goals for Chicago Scholars (Team LeBron) and After School Matters Chicago (Team Giannis).

Perhaps the biggest change made is to the end of the game. No longer will teams be able to run out the clock, because the fourth quarter won't have a clock or a set time. Instead teams will play to a target score, where the first to reach the target score wins. It's just like pickup basketball, where maybe first to 15 wins. In this game, the target score will be 24 points over the leaders score at the end of the third quarter. This means the game will have to end on a scored basket, not a buzzer.

Which players are on the NBA All-Star rosters?

The NBA has made quite a few changes over the years to the All-Star Game. One of the biggest changes has involved the selection of starters on the rosters. Two All-Star captains selected teams just like a pick up game.

Team LeBron Captain LeBron James picked four other starters to join him, including Anthony Davis, Luka Dončić, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Meanwhile Team Giannis Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo picked Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker and Trae Young. Nick Nurse will coach Team Giannis, while Frank Vogel will coach Team LeBron.

Here are the complete rosters for tonight's NBA All-Star Game.

Team LeBron

Starting lineup

LeBron James, Forward, Los Angeles Lakers, Team Captain

Anthony Davis, Forward/Center, Los Angeles Lakes

James Harden, Guard, Houston Rockets

Kawhi Leonard, Forward, Los Angeles Clippers

Luka Doncic, Forward/Guard, Dallas Mavericks

Reserves

Devin Booker, Guard, Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul, Guard, Oklahoma City Thunder

Damian Lillard, Guard, Portland Trailblazers

Nikola Jokic, Center, Denver Nuggets

Ben Simmons, Guard/Forward, Philadelphia 76ers

Domantas Sabonis, Forward/Center, Indiana Pacers

Jayson Tatum, Forward/Guard, Boston Celtics

Russell Westbrook, Guard, Houston Rockets

Team Giannis

Starting lineup

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Forward, Milwaukee Bucks, Team Captain

Joel Embiid, Center/Forward, Philadelphia 76ers

Pascal Siakam, Forward, Toronto Raptors

Kemba Walker, Guard, Boston Celtics

Trae Young, Guard, Atlanta Hawks

Reserves

Bam Adebayo, Center/Forward, Miami Heat

Brandon Ingram, Forward, New Orleans Pelicans

Donovan Mitchell, Guard, Utah Jazz

Jimmy Butler, Forward, Miami Heat

Rudy Gobert, Center, Utah Jazz

Kyle Lowry, Guard, Toronto Raptors

Khris Middleton Forward, Milwaukee Bucks

Watch the 2020 NBA All-Star Game online

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game and All-Star Saturday Night are both presentations of TNT. One of the easiest ways to watch these NBA All-Star events online is with a Live Streaming Service that includes TNT. Many of these services offer free trials, so NBA All-Star weekend might be the perfect time to try one out. Let's take a look at these options that include TNT streaming live.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . NBA All-Star Game on Hulu: Yes, with TNT included.

Hulu with Live TV Alley Oop



Hulu has live sports, and the NBA All-Star Weekend.



Hulu combines a huge back catalog of shows with a large selection of live TV channels. That includes TNT, so you won't need to miss a moment of the NBA All-Star Game.



View

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . NBA All-Star Game on Fubo TV: Yes, with TNT included.

Fubo TV Full Court Coverage



Fubo streams the NBA All-Stars from coast to coast.



Fubo TV has had a sports focus since the very beginning. While they have expanded their focus, the service is still a great way to stream sports, including NBA All-Star Weekend.



View

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . NBA All-Star Game on Sling TV: Yes, with TNT included.

Sling Blue All over the court



Sling the NBA All-Star Game.



Sling is the most economical of the major streaming services. You can stream NBA All-Star Game and tons more with Sling TV.



View

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NBA All-Star Game on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with TNT included.

AT&T TV Now Slams then Succession



Dial up the perfect play for the NBA All-Star Game



AT&T TV Now has probably the deepest channel lineup around. Get the NBA All-Star Game streaming on the Plus Plan, then binge Succession since you'll get HBO as well.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NBA All-Star Game on YouTube TV: Yes, with TNT included.

YouTube TV From way downtown



YouTube TV has the NBA All-Stars + new streaming stars too.



YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including TN for watching the NBA All-Star Game. Plus get originals from up and coming creators.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

Stream the NBA All-Star Game even if you're outside the United States

You could be a major hoops head, but already have tickets to head out of the country. In that case, you might believe that you're out of luck. Streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. Now you're locked out of Team LeBron vs Team Giannis.

However, there are ways to get things working again by using a VPN, which is short for "Virtual Private Network". It sends your internet traffic from far away through a specific set of servers, then pops it back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one with subscription services that, for a few bucks a month, tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network.

Watch the NBA All-Star Game in Canada

Canada loves the NBA, and has an NBA team to call their own in the Toronto Raptors. If you're diehard "We The North", then you won't want to miss the NBA All-Star Game. Thankfully, you can watch the game online, as it is available on TSN Direct.

The broadcast will start at 6 p.m. Eastern time (3 p.m. Pacific) on TSN1 and TSN3.

The TSN app is available on Android smartphones and tablets, iPhones and iPads, modern web browsers, Xbox, Apple TV, and Samsung smart TVs.

Check out TSN Direct

Watch the NBA All-Star Game in the UK

The NBA has become an international game, with fans all over the world. Hoops fans in the UK don't want to be left out of the NBA All-Star Weekend events if they don't have cable. Thankfully, NOW TV is offering a Sky Sports Pass that includes streaming access to as much NBA All-Star Game action as you can handle.

You can choose between several different Sky Sports Passes, including a Day Pass for £9.98, Week Pass for £14.98, and Month Pass for £19.99 per month for 6 months.

The NOW TV app is available on Android smartphones and tablets, iPhones and iPads, modern web browsers, Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast and smart TVs from Samsung and LG.

Get a Sky Sports Pass

2020 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule

All times show are Eastern

Saturday, Feb. 15

NBA All-Star Saturday Night, 8 p.m., TNT

Skills Challenge, TNT

3-Point Contest, TNT

Slam Dunk Competition, TNT

Sunday, Feb. 16

NBA All-Star Game pregame, 6 p.m., TNT

NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis, 8 p.m. TNT

Who will be competing in the NBA All-Star 3-Point contest & Slam Dunk contest?

NBA All-Star Saturday night features two of the most popular competitions taking center stage. The 3-Point Contest was made famous back in the 1980's by the "Legend" Larry Bird. The Slam Dunk contest has been remade over and over again as the style of basketball has changed, but the most famous was Michael "Air" Jordan's flight from the free-throw line.

Here are the players that will compete over two rounds for the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest .

Davis Bertans, Washington Wizards, Forward

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns, Guard

Devonte' Graham, Charlotte Hornets, Guard

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets, Guard/Forward

Buddy Hield — Winner , Sacramento Kings, Guard

, Sacramento Kings, Guard Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls, Guard

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat, Guard/Forward

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, Guard

The 2020 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest will be judged by Dwyane Wade, Scottie Pippen, Candace Parker, Chadwick Boseman and Common. Here are the players that will compete in the NBA Slam Dunk contest .