Watch the NBA All-Star Game online & without cable
By Roy Delgado
This Year's NBA All-Star Game is ready to take flight. NICE
Get ready to celebrate all things basketball, because NBA All-Star Weekend has arrived. This year, the events are sure to be filled with the greatest players in the league showing off their skills, along with tributes to recently passed NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna "Mambacita" Bryant. You can check out the game, the dunk contest, and all the fun without the trouble of cable TV. Here's how to watch the 2020 NBA All-Star Game online & without cable.
What is the NBA All-Star Game?
The NBA All-Star Game is a mid-season exhibition of the best players in the NBA, and it is the centerpiece of a weekend long celebration of all things basketball. This year the 2020 NBA All-Star events are taking place at the United Center in Chicago. The NBA All-Star Game will also feature a halftime performance by Chance the Rapper with Lil Wayne, Quavo of Migos, and D.J. Khaled. Chaka Khan will sing the U.S. National Anthem, and Tenille Arts will sing the Canadian National Anthem.
The NBA All-Star Game will be at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. It features a new format, with several new rules. The two All-Star teams are no longer the Eastern division vs. Western division, but instead Captain led. Also the teams are playing in a competition to benefit charities based in the host city of Chicago. Each quarter will count separately to that goals for Chicago Scholars (Team LeBron) and After School Matters Chicago (Team Giannis).
Perhaps the biggest change made is to the end of the game. No longer will teams be able to run out the clock, because the fourth quarter won't have a clock or a set time. Instead teams will play to a target score, where the first to reach the target score wins. It's just like pickup basketball, where maybe first to 15 wins. In this game, the target score will be 24 points over the leaders score at the end of the third quarter. This means the game will have to end on a scored basket, not a buzzer.
Which players are on the NBA All-Star rosters?
The NBA has made quite a few changes over the years to the All-Star Game. One of the biggest changes has involved the selection of starters on the rosters. Two All-Star captains selected teams just like a pick up game.
Team LeBron Captain LeBron James picked four other starters to join him, including Anthony Davis, Luka Dončić, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Meanwhile Team Giannis Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo picked Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker and Trae Young. Nick Nurse will coach Team Giannis, while Frank Vogel will coach Team LeBron.
Here are the complete rosters for tonight's NBA All-Star Game.
Team LeBron
Starting lineup
- LeBron James, Forward, Los Angeles Lakers, Team Captain
- Anthony Davis, Forward/Center, Los Angeles Lakes
- James Harden, Guard, Houston Rockets
- Kawhi Leonard, Forward, Los Angeles Clippers
- Luka Doncic, Forward/Guard, Dallas Mavericks
Reserves
- Devin Booker, Guard, Phoenix Suns
- Chris Paul, Guard, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Damian Lillard, Guard, Portland Trailblazers
- Nikola Jokic, Center, Denver Nuggets
- Ben Simmons, Guard/Forward, Philadelphia 76ers
- Domantas Sabonis, Forward/Center, Indiana Pacers
- Jayson Tatum, Forward/Guard, Boston Celtics
- Russell Westbrook, Guard, Houston Rockets
Team Giannis
Starting lineup
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Forward, Milwaukee Bucks, Team Captain
- Joel Embiid, Center/Forward, Philadelphia 76ers
- Pascal Siakam, Forward, Toronto Raptors
- Kemba Walker, Guard, Boston Celtics
- Trae Young, Guard, Atlanta Hawks
Reserves
- Bam Adebayo, Center/Forward, Miami Heat
- Brandon Ingram, Forward, New Orleans Pelicans
- Donovan Mitchell, Guard, Utah Jazz
- Jimmy Butler, Forward, Miami Heat
- Rudy Gobert, Center, Utah Jazz
- Kyle Lowry, Guard, Toronto Raptors
- Khris Middleton Forward, Milwaukee Bucks
Watch the 2020 NBA All-Star Game online
The 2020 NBA All-Star Game and All-Star Saturday Night are both presentations of TNT. One of the easiest ways to watch these NBA All-Star events online is with a Live Streaming Service that includes TNT. Many of these services offer free trials, so NBA All-Star weekend might be the perfect time to try one out. Let's take a look at these options that include TNT streaming live.
Hulu with Live TV
- The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial
- Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers
- Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .
- NBA All-Star Game on Hulu: Yes, with TNT included.
Hulu with Live TV
Alley Oop
Hulu has live sports, and the NBA All-Star Weekend.
Hulu combines a huge back catalog of shows with a large selection of live TV channels. That includes TNT, so you won't need to miss a moment of the NBA All-Star Game.
Fubo TV
- The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial
- Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers
- Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .
- NBA All-Star Game on Fubo TV: Yes, with TNT included.
Fubo TV
Full Court Coverage
Fubo streams the NBA All-Stars from coast to coast.
Fubo TV has had a sports focus since the very beginning. While they have expanded their focus, the service is still a great way to stream sports, including NBA All-Star Weekend.
Sling TV - Sling Blue
- The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20
- Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more
- Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .
- NBA All-Star Game on Sling TV: Yes, with TNT included.
Sling Blue
All over the court
Sling the NBA All-Star Game.
Sling is the most economical of the major streaming services. You can stream NBA All-Star Game and tons more with Sling TV.
AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan
- The cost: $65 a month after a free trial
- Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers
- Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .
- NBA All-Star Game on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with TNT included.
AT&T TV Now
Slams then Succession
Dial up the perfect play for the NBA All-Star Game
AT&T TV Now has probably the deepest channel lineup around. Get the NBA All-Star Game streaming on the Plus Plan, then binge Succession since you'll get HBO as well.
YouTube TV
- The cost: $50 a month after a free trial
- Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers
- Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .
- NBA All-Star Game on YouTube TV: Yes, with TNT included.
YouTube TV
From way downtown
YouTube TV has the NBA All-Stars + new streaming stars too.
YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including TN for watching the NBA All-Star Game. Plus get originals from up and coming creators.
Stream the NBA All-Star Game even if you're outside the United States
You could be a major hoops head, but already have tickets to head out of the country. In that case, you might believe that you're out of luck. Streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. Now you're locked out of Team LeBron vs Team Giannis.
However, there are ways to get things working again by using a VPN, which is short for "Virtual Private Network". It sends your internet traffic from far away through a specific set of servers, then pops it back into the United States.
Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one with subscription services that, for a few bucks a month, tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network.
ExpressVPN
A VPN Slam Dunk
Use the subscriptions you pay for even if you've gone far from home.
ExpressVPN has all the things you want from a VPN, including multiple plans at different price points. It also has servers in 94 countries and apps for all major platforms.
Watch the NBA All-Star Game in Canada
Canada loves the NBA, and has an NBA team to call their own in the Toronto Raptors. If you're diehard "We The North", then you won't want to miss the NBA All-Star Game. Thankfully, you can watch the game online, as it is available on TSN Direct.
The broadcast will start at 6 p.m. Eastern time (3 p.m. Pacific) on TSN1 and TSN3.
The TSN app is available on Android smartphones and tablets, iPhones and iPads, modern web browsers, Xbox, Apple TV, and Samsung smart TVs.
Watch the NBA All-Star Game in the UK
The NBA has become an international game, with fans all over the world. Hoops fans in the UK don't want to be left out of the NBA All-Star Weekend events if they don't have cable. Thankfully, NOW TV is offering a Sky Sports Pass that includes streaming access to as much NBA All-Star Game action as you can handle.
You can choose between several different Sky Sports Passes, including a Day Pass for £9.98, Week Pass for £14.98, and Month Pass for £19.99 per month for 6 months.
The NOW TV app is available on Android smartphones and tablets, iPhones and iPads, modern web browsers, Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast and smart TVs from Samsung and LG.
2020 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule
All times show are Eastern
Saturday, Feb. 15
- NBA All-Star Saturday Night, 8 p.m., TNT
- Skills Challenge, TNT
- 3-Point Contest, TNT
- Slam Dunk Competition, TNT
Sunday, Feb. 16
- NBA All-Star Game pregame, 6 p.m., TNT
- NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis, 8 p.m. TNT
Who will be competing in the NBA All-Star 3-Point contest & Slam Dunk contest?
NBA All-Star Saturday night features two of the most popular competitions taking center stage. The 3-Point Contest was made famous back in the 1980's by the "Legend" Larry Bird. The Slam Dunk contest has been remade over and over again as the style of basketball has changed, but the most famous was Michael "Air" Jordan's flight from the free-throw line.
Here are the players that will compete over two rounds for the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest .
- Davis Bertans, Washington Wizards, Forward
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns, Guard
- Devonte' Graham, Charlotte Hornets, Guard
- Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets, Guard/Forward
- Buddy Hield — Winner , Sacramento Kings, Guard
- Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls, Guard
- Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat, Guard/Forward
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, Guard
The 2020 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest will be judged by Dwyane Wade, Scottie Pippen, Candace Parker, Chadwick Boseman and Common. Here are the players that will compete in the NBA Slam Dunk contest .
- Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks, Guard/Forward
- Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic, Forward
- Dwight Howard, Los Angele Lakers, Center
- Derrick Jones Jr. — Winner , Miami Heat, Forward
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.