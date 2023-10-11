How to watch Spain vs Scotland: live stream the Euro 2024 qualifier online and on TV for free

When Euro 2024 qualifying began in March, you'd have got good odds for Spain vs Scotland being a chance for the latter to qualify for next summer's finals with two games to spare. Now, the Tartan Army needs just one point on Thursday, October 12, to reach the finals.

Spain vs Scotland is available free via L'Equipe in France, and RTVE in Spain. It's ViX (Sling TV/ Fubo) in the US, Viaplay in the UK, and Optus Sport in Australia. Remember: you can use a VPN to watch Spain vs Scotland live streams from anywhere.

Spain is desperate for revenge. Following Scotland's fully deserved 2-0 win at Hampden Park in March, Man City midfielder Rodri complained that the Tartan Army had the temerity to tackle, try hard and want to win. "For me, this is not football," was his assessment of the perceived time-wasting and the somewhat ironic charge of milking injury. The 2008 and 2012 champions have since beaten Georgia and Cyprus 6-1 and 7-0 respectively as they seek a top-two spot to qualify for Germany next summer and any team containing such natural talent as Pedri and Gavi probably start as favorites.

Scotland, though, wants a repeat. Boss Clarke and assistant John Carver have indicated they'll use those Rodri comments as motivation to win the point the Tartan Army needs to reach a second successive Euros finals. "I didn’t like it," said Carver. "I thought it was disrespectful, but it was their prerogative to say whatever they want to say, if they wanted to use that as an excuse." The 3-1 defeat to England last month was its first since November 2022, with five consecutive qualifying wins as midfielder Scott McTominay has turned into a serious goal threat – only Belgium's Romelu Lukaku has scored more in Euro 2024 qualifying.

How to watch Spain vs Scotland in the U.S.

Good news, soccer fans in the U.S. – the Spain vs Scotland Euro 2024 qualifier is available to watch from the Spanish-language outlet ViX. Kick-off will be 2.45 pm ET / 11.45 pm PT.

Even better, there are plenty of ways to live stream all the action: Sling TV (on its Blue plan), Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all offer ViX, which is part of the Televisa Univision group.

Fubo costs $74.99 per month for its Pro plan, though an extra $10 will get you to Elite with more channels and DVR and an extra $20 will get you Ultimate with a huge number of channels. Sling TV costs from $40 per month or from $55 for its Blue and Orange combined. Hulu with Live TV runs you $69.99 per month with ads and $82.99 per month for no ads. YouTube TV has just one monthly rate of $72.99 per month. However, check out the deals below and you might score yourself a tasty discount.

How to watch Scotland vs Spain for free

¿Te gusta el fútbol? Well, great news if you do love the beautiful game, you live in Spain, and you fancy some fervent local commentary – Spain vs Scotland will be show free on RTVE and the RTVE Play streaming service.

Meanwhile, football fans in France will also be able to follow Spain vs Scotland for free. Gratis streaming service L'Equipe is the place to go for the game.

Kick-off is at 8.45 pm CET.

How to watch Spain vs Scotland in the UK

If you're wanting to watch Spain vs Scotland in the UK (and let's face it, millions of soccer fans north of Hadrian's Wall will be) then your only option is to sign up to Viaplay, which has the exclusive rights in Blighty for the non-England and Wales Euro 2024 qualifiers. Kick-off is at 7.45 pm UK.

There are, however, a couple of ways to sign up for ViaPlay's sports service, which also gives you exclusive access to La Liga soccer, the Scottish League Cup, NASCAR racing from the US and UEFA Nations League. To watch on TV, and you're a Sky or Virgin customer, you can sign up through your TV provider and gain access to sports via the channels ViaPlay Sports 1 & 2 and Viaplay Xtra.

Viaplay is supported on various smart TV brands, iOS and Android devices, PCs and Macs, as well as platforms like Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google TV.

You can also stream ViaPlay online, which will also include the service's TV series and films as well as all that lovely sport, via the Total Monthly package that costs £14.99. To save 20%, you can choose the Viaplay Total Annual package by buying 12 months upfront, which works out at £9.99.

Finally, you can also watch via your Amazon Prime subscription. If you're not already an Amazon Prime customer, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial, then pay £8.99 per month for free delivery on millions of products, plus access to Prime Video. You can then add Viaplay Sport as an extra for £14.99 per month.

How to watch Spain vs Scotland in Australia

The one and only way to watch Euro 2024 qualifiers, including Spain vs Scotland, in Australia is using a subscription to Optus Sport, with the online streaming service airing all the games (at admittedly antisocial hours for many).

Kick-off is bright and early at 5.45 am AEDT on Friday morning.

Optus Sport costs $24.99 per month or $199 per year, with that annual price equating to four months' free over the monthly cost. Subscribers to Optus SubHub can pay just $6.99 monthly too, making it a great deal if you already use this service.

You can find Optus Sport here.

How to watch Spain vs Scotland in Canada

Good news, soccer fans, in Canada. The Spain vs Scotland Euro 2024 qualifier is available to watch via subscription service DAZN. Kick-off is 2.45 ET / 11.45 am PT.

A DAZN subscription costs $24.99 per month. You can also sign up for a one-year subscription for $199.99.

How to watch Spain vs Scotland everywhere else

All you need to know about the Euro 2024 qualifiers

When do Euro 2024 qualifying games take place? There are four more Euro 2024 qualifying matchdays remaining before we know who the teams are to qualify for next summer's tournament by right. That means, the current international break, followed by the next one in November. Matchday 7: October 12–14, 2023

Matchday 8: October 15–17, 2023

Matchday 9: November 16–18, 2023

Matchday 10: November 19–21, 2023 For teams that don't manage to finish in the top two of their group to qualify automatically, there's a second chance via the play-offs. The 12 teams to reach the play-offs will be decided by UEFA Nations League rankings and split into three pathways of four teams. One team from each section will qualify for the finals. Play-off matchdays are as follows... Semi-finals: March 21, 2024

Finals: March 26, 2024