How to watch the 2024 French Open on Sling TV

Widely regarded as the hardest tennis championship in the Grand Slam tournament, due to its tough clay courts which slows pace and makes the ball bounce higher, the 2024 French Open takes place in the latter half of May to mass fanfare among the tennis fans.

This year promises to be one of the most unpredictable tournaments with Rafael Nadal, the undisputed King of the Clay having won 14 out of 19 times since he first won in 2005, facing the prospects of being unseated for a second consecutive year by Novak Djokovic or perhaps an up-and-coming younger talent like Alcaraz or Sinner. After all, he's not even in the top 30 seedings for the tournament.

Likewise for the women's singles, it's anyone's guess as to who will take the trophy at the end. On paper Poland's Iga Świątek should be the favourite having triumphed in Paris for the last two years and entering the tournament as the number one seed. However, Aryna Sabalenka is hot off winning this year's Australian Open and is poised as the number two seed to prove a serious thorn in Świątek's side.

But this aside, the biggest question of the tournament is: how can you watch all this tennis entertainment on Sling TV, one of the premier options for cord-cutters who want to see the tennis live. You're in luck, we have all the answers you need and more below...

How to watch the French Open on Sling TV

This year's tournament hosted at Stade Roland Garros will be available to watch on a variety of platforms - for those not watching on cable - including Peacock, Fubo and Sling TV. If you want to find out more about how to watch this championship on Peacock we have another guide which will talk you through how to navigate your way around this streamer and the various price plans. However, for information about how to watch this tennis tournament on Sling TV continue reading...

The first step to watching is signing up for one of the packages on Sling TV, read more below regarding which one to choose for you, but once you've decided ensure you've signed up for an account at sling.com or through the Sling TV app. Once you’ve done that make sure install the Sling TV app on whatever device you’re watching it on – be it mobile, tablet or TV – and then simply sign in and start to watch.

It really is that easy!

French Open on Sling TV

Sling TV is a streaming service which has three packages to choose from: Sling Orange, Sling Blue and Sling Orange & Blue. Confused? Read on and we'll break them down so you can pick the perfect one in time for the French Open.

Sling Orange is the package orientated slightly more towards sports fans - perfect for the French Open - and with over 31 channels and 50 hours of DVR storage - this comes in at the standard base rate of $40. Sling Blue also comes in at the same price but with over 42 channels and three devices to stream content on, this is in many ways a step sideways from Sling Orange, but with more of a focus on news content, and it doesn't have the one channel you'll need.

This channel is The Tennis Channel, which is only on Sling TV Orange. The Tennis Channel will be showing live coverage of the French Open games with some coverage also falling to T2, its sibling channel.

For those wanting to push the boat out, you can get Sling Orange & Blue for $55 per month which includes nearly 50 channels and can be screened on up to three devices. For an extra $15 per month you are granted access to the aforementioned channels in an ultimate package of entertainment, sports and news. Read more here about the differences between these various different packages and which one is the best fit for your needs.

So, that's everything you need to know about how to watch the French Open on Sling TV, the various packages and more. Get ready to enjoy all the action from Paris soon!