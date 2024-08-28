College football dominates Saturdays in the fall, with games airing across a litany of TV networks and streaming platforms. Among them is NBC, which has a particular focus on games featuring teams from the Big Ten and Notre Dame. So whether you're a fan of those teams specifically or just want to watch as much college football action as you can, we've got everything you need to know about how to watch college football on NBC right here.

NBC has long been the broadcast home for Notre Dame games (NBCU's commitment to the university is further emphasized with their new Peacock original docuseries Here Comes the Irish). In recent years, it has added a Saturday night primetime game most weeks that is going to include either the Fighting Irish or a marquee Big Ten matchup.

Read on for all the details on what you need in order to watch this game action on NBC this season, as well as a schedule of what games are available on NBC.

The good news for college football fans is that NBC is readily available and easy to access through a variety of options. That includes traditional pay-TV providers or even a TV antenna, which can receive local NBC station signals, or live TV streaming services, with NBC carried by the likes of Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you've cut the cord on live TV services, however, there is still a way for you to watch college football games on NBC — with a Peacock subscription. The Peacock streaming service will simulcast every game that airs on NBC for all Peacock subscribers (be that the ad-supported Peacock Premium or ad-free Peacock Premium Plus plan); the streaming service also offers its own exclusive games throughout the season.

Keep up with all of the must-watch college football games that are airing on NBC right here. Featured games for the first few weeks of the season have already been announced, and we've listed them below; we'll add more games as they are shared.

Here's the college football on NBC schedule:

Saturday, August 31

Fresno State vs Michigan, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

Saturday, September 7

Northern Illinois vs Notre Dame, 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

Colorado vs Nebraska, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

Saturday, September 14