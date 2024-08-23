College football is a tradition to many, and ABC has long been a partner in that tradition as one of the main homes of college football games every week. That continues for the 2024 college football season, as most weekends there are going to be multiple college football games on ABC throughout the day. We’re here to help you make sure you don’t miss any of the exciting action.

Most weeks, there will be two to three games that air on ABC throughout the day, including the primetime Saturday Night Football broadcast, typically one of the marquee games of the week called by Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit. Then when the college football playoffs roll around in December/January, ABC will be one of the broadcast homes. So the network is a must-have for all college football fans, the good news is that it is available through a multitude of ways.

Let's dive into everything you need to know about how to watch college football on ABC this year.

ABC is one of the four main US broadcast networks, which thankfully makes it pretty easy to access. It is available through all traditional pay-TV providers or can be received through TV antennas. If you've cut the cord from these more old-school services though, ABC is also available through live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, as well as Sling TV in select areas.

Something new this year, it appears that most of the games that are airing on ABC are also going to be available to stream simultaneously on ESPN Plus, in addition to the streamer's slate of exclusive games that it has each week. In order to get access to ESPN Plus, you must subscribe to the service, which you can get as either a standalone streaming service or bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu via the Disney Plus bundle.

We'll be updating this post with all of the college football games that are going to air on ABC each week.

For the handful of games that are slated to be played during what has come to be called week 0 in college football, ABC is going to air one game on Saturday, August 24: Florida A&M vs Norfolk State at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

As mentioned, this game will also be available on ESPN Plus.