The NFL may be the biggest sport in the US right now, but college football fans are definitely close in passion for their schools and teams. To satisfy that passion, it’s important to know where, when and how you can watch all the games that you want. Let us help you with our primer on how to watch college football on Fox.

Fox is just one of many broadcast and cable stations that is airing college football through the 2024 season. In fact, in addition to the main Fox broadcast station airing games weekly, so do Fox-owned cable stations Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and Fox Sports 2 (FS2). Primarily, Fox covers Big Ten and Big 12 games weekly, but there are other games that will air on the channels throughout the season.

To find out everything you need to know about watching these games, including what college football games are on Fox this week, continue reading below.

Fox is one of the four main broadcast stations in the US, meaning that it is a must-carry station for all traditional pay-TV providers and can also be received via a TV antenna device. If you’re more new school, Fox is also available through various live TV streaming services, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

FS1 and FS2, meanwhile, are cable channels, but they are still available through many traditional pay-TV providers as well as being carried by live TV streaming services. In the case of the latter, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV carry both FS1 and FS2, while Sling TV carries FS1.

Fox does not have a streaming service that it owns like CBS (Paramount Plus) and NBC (Peacock), so the live TV streaming services or traditional pay-TV are your best (and really only) options.

Check out what college football games are playing on Fox, FS1 and FS2 this week, August 29-September 2:

Thursday, August 29

North Carolina vs Minnesota, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT (Fox)

Friday, August 30

Western Michigan vs Wisconsin, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT (FS1)

Saturday, August 31