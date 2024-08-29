College football dominates Saturday television in the fall, and CBS isn't missing out on the action, serving as the host for some of the biggest games of the week. For all of you college football diehards, let us help you make sure you don't miss a play with our breakdown of how to watch college football on CBS right here.

For the 2024 season, CBS is going to be the broadcast home of many of the biggest games in the Big Ten conference. After years of SEC schools taking up CBS's usual late afternoon or primetime games, that slot will now feature the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Iowa and Big Ten newcomers Washington, Oregon, USC and UCLA. However, there are other college football games that are going to be shown on CBS Sports Network that we'll fill you in on as well.

Read on to get all the details on watching college football on CBS.

CBS is one of the four main broadcast networks in the US (along with ABC, Fox and NBC), and as such it is easily accessible through a number of options. First the channel is considered a "must carry" and included in all traditional pay-TV plans, it is also easily accessible if you opt for a TV antenna, with the devices able to pick up local station signals. If you prefer going with a more "new school" approach, live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV carry CBS as part of their channel lineups.

Paramount Plus is also an option to live stream college football games, but you must be a subscriber to Paramount Plus with Showtime, which allows you to access a live stream of your local CBS station.

There are also weekly games carried by CBS Sports Network, a cable channel. This means that it is not available through a TV antenna, but CBSSN is still carried by many traditional pay-TV providers and live TV streaming services (again Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV).

Here is a look at the college football games that are going to be airing on CBS and CBS Sports Network during the slate of games taking place August 29-September 2:

Thursday, August 29

Coastal Carolina vs Jacksonville State, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT (CBSSN)

Friday, August 30

Lehigh vs Army, 6 pm ET/3 pm PT (CBSSN)

Saturday, August 31