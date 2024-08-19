If you're a college football fan, ESPN is a must-have to enjoy the most out of the 2024 college football season. While you can watch college football on CBS, NBC, Fox, Peacock, Paramount Plus and other platforms, having access to ESPN is key.

The sports leader features game coverage throughout the week, Saturday pre-game coverage with its fan-favorite College GameDay and it's going to be home to multiple games of the College Football Playoffs. Not to mention all of the talk about the big news of the season on the network’s shows like SportsCenter and Get Up.

So if you need to get access to the network, here's everything you need to know about how to watch college football on ESPN.

Short and simple, to watch college football on ESPN (as well as ESPN2 and other ESPN channels that broadcast games) you need access to the cable channel through a traditional pay-TV provider or a live TV streaming service. In the case of the latter, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV all offer ESPN as part of their channel lineup. The best value out of those is Sling TV's Orange, which is $40 per month ($20 for the first month) and gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

Once you have one of these services, you can watch ESPN on your TV, on your mobile device through the ESPN app or on your computer via ESPN.com.

For anyone wondering about ESPN Plus, yes, you can watch college football on ESPN Plus, but save for a few exceptions, the games that are available on the streaming platform each week are exclusive to the streamer; so you typically won't be able to stream a game airing on ESPN on ESPN Plus.

The first slate of games for the 2024 college football season take place on Saturday, August 24, and ESPN is set to air one of them. Specifically, the game between No. 10 Florida State and Georgia Tech, which is being played in Dublin, Ireland. The game airs at noon ET/9 am PT on the main ESPN channel.

We'll update this post weekly with the full slate of games that are airing on ESPN.