Here Come the Irish: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Notre Dame football docuseries

For many, college football is a religion, and one of the bastions of the sport is the University of Notre Dame. Fighting Irish fans around the world are going to get a rare kind of access to their favorite team as Peacock premieres a new docuseries, Here Comes the Irish, which is going to document the Notre Dame 2024 college football season.

These behind-the-scenes looks at sports teams and individuals have become very popular. HBO has long had its Hard Knock series; Netflix has dove head first into it with the likes of Receiver, Drive to Survive, Full Swing and more; as has many other streamers. Now Peacock is getting into the action with college football.

Here is everything that you need to know about Here Comes the Irish.

Peacock is employing a unique release strategy with Here Comes the Irish.

Set to follow a full season for Notre Dame, the first two episodes are going to premiere exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, August 29, which is two days before the Fighting Irish's first game of the season against Texas A&M on August 31. From that we can infer these episodes will cover the spring and offseason for the program.

Then it is going to be a bit of a wait for the next episodes of Here Comes the Irish. Episodes 3 and 4 will debut on December 5, which is after the conclusion of the team's regular season games. It'll then be another two weeks for new content, as episodes 5 and 6 are slated to premiere December 19. Finally, the final episode of the docuseries will premiere on Peacock on January 16, 2025.

To watch Here Comes the Irish, you must be a Peacock subscriber (either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus will work). In addition, a Peacock subscription is going to get you access to all of the Notre Dame games that are airing on NBC in 2024, as well as a Peacock exclusive game on September 28.

Here Comes the Irish premise

"Here Come The Irish offers an in-depth look at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, exploring their lives on and off the field. On the field, witness the intense training regimens, strategic game preparations and the electrifying atmosphere of game days. Off the field, the series delves into the academic commitments, personal stories and the motivation to be college football's best. Through exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and a deep dive into the rich history of Notre Dame football, this series paints a comprehensive picture of the dedication, perseverance and spirit that define this legendary program."

Here Comes the Irish trailer

Get pumped for the exclusive look at the Notre Dame football program with the Here Comes the Irish trailer: