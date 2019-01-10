What premium add-on packages does Fubo TV have?

Fubo TV has a couple of strong channel packages. (With a monthly fee that's competitive.) But where it really starts to shine is with its add-ons.

First, let's start with the "premium" add-ons. What makes an add-on "premium," you ask? That's an excellent question. Really, it's whatever a service wants it to be. But that's another thing for another time. The point is that Fubo TV starts out with a couple basic plans — you'll pay either $45 or $50 a month, after a free trial — and you can expand things from there.

While Fubo TV (and specifically most of its add-ons) is very much about getting you as much sports as possible, there are some good movie options as well.

These, then, are the "premium" add-ons you can get with Fubo TV:

NBA League Pass ($28.99 a month): This will get you live out-of-market games for the entirety of the season.

This will get you live out-of-market games for the entirety of the season. Showtime ($10.99 a month): All the movies, original series and tons of boxing.

All the movies, original series and tons of boxing. AMC Premiere ($4.99 a month): You'll get new episodes of your favorite AMC shows ad-free, plus instant access to entire seasons, extended episodes and bonus content, new original digital series, and a curated selection of uncut movies.

You'll get new episodes of your favorite AMC shows ad-free, plus instant access to entire seasons, extended episodes and bonus content, new original digital series, and a curated selection of uncut movies. FX+ ($5.99 a month): If you love FX shows, this one's for you. More than 100 full seasons, plus watch new episodes ad-free at the same time (if not before) they air on old-school TV.

Plus, Fubo TV has a number of other sports add-ons for its traditional channel packages, which significantly increases the amount of sports you can stream. They are:

Fubo Cycling: $11.99 a month, includes Fubo Cycling, Fox Soccer Plus, Chelsea TV, Gol TV, Gol TV Spanish, TyC Sports. Also includes the International Sports Plus package below.

$11.99 a month, includes Fubo Cycling, Fox Soccer Plus, Chelsea TV, Gol TV, Gol TV Spanish, TyC Sports. Also includes the International Sports Plus package below. International Sports Plus: $5.99 a month, includes Fox Soccer Plus, Chelsea TV, Gol TV, Gol TV Spanish, TyC Sports

$5.99 a month, includes Fox Soccer Plus, Chelsea TV, Gol TV, Gol TV Spanish, TyC Sports Sports Plus: $8.99 a month, includes Universo, NFL RedZone, Sports Illustrated TV, Pac12 Airzona, Pac12 Bay Area, PAC12 Los Angeles, PAC12 Mountain, PAC12 Oregon, PAC12 Washington, Fox College Sports Atlantic, Fox College Sports Central, Fox College Sports Pacific, TyC Sports, FNTSY Sports Network and Fight Network, VSiN

$8.99 a month, includes Universo, NFL RedZone, Sports Illustrated TV, Pac12 Airzona, Pac12 Bay Area, PAC12 Los Angeles, PAC12 Mountain, PAC12 Oregon, PAC12 Washington, Fox College Sports Atlantic, Fox College Sports Central, Fox College Sports Pacific, TyC Sports, FNTSY Sports Network and Fight Network, VSiN Adventure Plus: $4.99 a month, includes Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, Outside TV, MAV Motorsports Network, Motorsport.tv

$4.99 a month, includes Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, Outside TV, MAV Motorsports Network, Motorsport.tv Portuguese Plus: $14.99 a month, includes Gol TV Spanish, BTV, RTP Internacional

$14.99 a month, includes Gol TV Spanish, BTV, RTP Internacional Mundo Plus: $5.99 a month, includes Fox Deportes, Gol TV Spanish, TyC Sports, Sony Cine, Fox Life, Nat Geo Mundo

$5.99 a month, includes Fox Deportes, Gol TV Spanish, TyC Sports, Sony Cine, Fox Life, Nat Geo Mundo Fubo Latino: $12.99 a month, includes Fox Deportes, Gol TV Spanish, TyC Sports, BabyTV, Sony Cine, Fox Life, el Gourmet, Mas Chic, Nat Geo Mundo

It's tough to beat that, folks. And keep in mind that this is all in addition to all the sports and movies and everything else you'll get live on Fubo.