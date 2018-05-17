Which PlayStation 4 should you buy?

Currently, there are three options when it comes to which PlayStation 4 you can buy. Choosing which PS4 is right for you not only comes down to the budget you have but what you intend on using it for. Sometimes spending the extra buck to increase your performance is well worth it, and sometimes you might not need the extra bit of performance.

Well, here I'll help you figure that out which PS4 is best for you! Let's check out your available options, what they have to offer and how much the bill for each will run you for. But do realize that the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro really are your only options, if you're going to buy new.

Feature PlayStation4 PlayStation 4 Slim PlayStation 4 Pro Price $319 $299 $399 Dimensions 275×53×305 mm 265×39× 288mm 295×55×327 mm Weight 2.8kg 2.1kg 3.3 kg Power consumption Max. 250W Max. 165W Max. 310W Processor x86-64 AMD Jaguar x86-64 AMD Jaguar x86-64 AMD Jaguar Graphics 1.84 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon 1.84 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon 4.20 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon™ Memory 500GB 500GB/1TB 1TB Ports 2xUSB 3.0, 1x aux 2xUSB 3.1 1x aux 3xUSB 3.1 1xaux Internet Ethernet, 802.11ac Ethernet, 802.11ac Ethernet, 802.11ac Bluetooth Bluetooth 2.1 Bluetooth 4.0 Bluetooth 4.0 Optical Port Yes No Yes PSVR support Yes Yes Yes See at Amazon See at Amazon $350 at Walmart

PlayStation Pro for the best performance

If you're an avid gamer, streamer or VR player, you want the console that is going to give you the best performance for everything you love. Using a PlayStation Slim for VR might work, but you'll get the best performance from a PlayStation Pro. For an extra $100 you can ensure you'll have the absolutely best performing PlayStation console that is worth every penny.

So not only are you getting upgraded gear with HDR support but that additional GPU support will do wonders for your VR play. This will also help your usual games look that much better and spend less time buffering the images. On top of this the PlayStation Pro also has an Optical Out option that the Slim doesn't offer. So not only does it have a higher performance for your shows and movies, but it allows you to set up the best audio possible for them as well.

Not just that, but the Pro has a 4K streaming ability the other consoles don't have. Finally, you can put your fancy TV to use with your gaming console! As a PlayStation Pro owner, I have never regretted the money spent on ensuring everything I avidly use my PS4 for is better, and I'm sure you won't either.

PlayStation 4 Slim for everyday use

The PlayStation Slim isn't much different from the original console. Sony is all too known for coming out with a slimmer version of their consoles not too long after a new one releases. So if you're looking to get a PlayStation for your casual fun the PlayStation slim is perfect for you. Not only are the specs just about the same but the price is lower. This way you'll be getting the same PlayStation experience as the original console for less money.

In terms of working on a budget, the decision is almost a no-brainer. Despite the price difference mentioned earlier you will also save money monthly by using less power. Then when it comes to your gaming you'll still be able to use the Slim for your PlayStation VR because you still get the same amount of USB ports, upgraded to 3.1 at that.

Even if you're a fan of having the fancy looking PS4 bundles like the one listed above it's still cheaper to buy the PlayStation Slim and spend $12 on Amazon for a designed cover. This way, while you're saving money, you'll be confident knowing that it's going to a pretty great console.

The final verdict

If you're looking for a casual console for your kids to play some games on, or just want something to play for an hour every day to unwind than the PlayStation Slim is for you. Between prices and specs of the original PlayStation console it's all but a steal that you should take advantage of.

If you're looking to get more in to VR, want the Optical Out, the best streaming performance and the ability to do 4K streaming then the PlayStation Pro is the way to go. The extra money you spent is well compensated for the performance that you will be receiving.

Ultimately it comes down to what you want to use your PlayStation for, and what kind of budget you're working with. I hope this helped you decide what console is best for your home!

Thoughts

