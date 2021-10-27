150 TV quiz questions and answers for your next virtual quiz night

Planning a quiz? Need some TV quiz questions? Well, here's 150 TV quiz questions which you can use whatever the occasion!

During lockdowns, everyone became a potential quizmaster as people found ways to keep connected with one another. If you're looking to put together another quiz night (virtual or not) and need some extra quiz questions, we've got you covered.

Our huge list of questions includes rounds on TV, films, soaps and more. You can find the answers at the bottom of the article (no cheating!).

Here are 150 TV Quiz questions that you can use to put your friends and family's knowledge to the test.

FILMS

How well do you know your George Clooney films? (Picture: Getty) (Image credit: ABC via Getty Images)

1. Which film won three awards at this year’s Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director?

2. George Clooney once appeared in a horror-comedy called Return Of The Killer Tomatoes. True or False?

3. Which of the following TV series has not yet been turned into a big-screen film? a) Friends b) Sex And The City c) The X Files

4. Which singing superstar wrote, directed and executive produced Black Is King for Disney+?

5. Who is the highest-paid male actor in 2021?

6. How many sequels are there to the original Jaws?

7. Billie Eilish is the youngest-ever artist to record a James Bond theme song. True or false?

8. What is the name of the all-girl acapella group that Anna Kendrick joins in Pitch Perfect?

9. The September Issue goes behind the scenes of which fashion magazine?

10. Baywatch star Pamela Anderson starred in which 1996 comic book adaptation?

11. What was the first-ever Disney/Pixar feature-length release? Was it: a) Toy Story b) A Bug’s Life c) Monsters, Inc

12. What is the bitchy popular clique called in Mean Girls?

13. To date, how many Marvel movies have there been?

14. Which ex-Skins star plays the lead role in the killer crocs horror film, Crawl?

15. The Many Saints of Newark is a prequel to which American crime drama?

SOAPS

How well do you know your soaps? (Picture: Getty) (Image credit: Getty Images)

1. Chris Hemsworth once guest-starred on an episode of Neighbours. True of False?

2. Who is currently the longest-serving actor on Doctors?

3. How was cunning Clare Devine killed off in Hollyoaks? a) During a fight with Mercedes McQueen she got hit by Doctor Browning’s car b) She got pushed off the balcony at The Loft c) She drowned

4. Which character was killed off in Emmerdale’s first-ever live episode in 2012?

5. Which Brookside characters got their own spin-off series in 1987?

6. In what year did Coronation Street begin?

7. What was the classic cliffhanger in EastEnders on Christmas Day, 1986?

8. In which London suburb was the Channel 5 soap Family Affairs set in?

9. Who shot J. R. Ewing in Dallas in 1980? a) Cliff Barnes b) Kristin Shepard c) Sue Ellen Ewing

10. Which of the following is currently the longest-running daytime soap on American TV? a) The Bold And The Beautiful b) Days Of Our Lives c) General Hospital

11. Who currently owns the Queen Vic in EastEnders?

12. Which characters got married in Corrie’s 50th anniversary live episode in 2010?

13. Which two Coronation Street characters co-own Speed Daal?

14. How many times has Mercedes McQueen been married on Hollyoaks?

15. In 2015, how did practice manager Howard Bellamy die on Doctors?

MORE TV QUIZ QUESTIONS!

KIDS

Can you answer our Harry Potter question? (Picture: Getty) (Image credit: Minh Le)

1. Which BBC teen drama did Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly get their big break on?

2. Who are the current coaches on The Voice Kids?

3. What is the name of Scooby-Doo’s annoying nephew?

4. Casualty star Amanda Mealing once appeared in Grange Hill. True or False?

5. Which cartoon character has a pet snail who meows like a cat?

6. Which 80s Blue Peter presenter is the mum of popstar Sophie Ellis-Bextor?

7. How many books were there in the original Harry Potter series?

8. Which planet is the 80s cartoon He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe set on?

9. Which iconic animated children's show is ending in 2022 after 25 seasons?

10. The Story of Tracy Beaker was based on the books by which children’s author?

11. What is the name of Peppa Pig’s favourite computer game?

12. Horrible Histories was originally a book series by which British children’s author?

13. Who provides the voice of Danger Mouse in the CBBC series?

14. Who is Lady Penelope’s butler and chauffeur on Thunderbirds?

15. Which 80s cartoon character was a pop singer with pink hair?

DRAMA

We test your knowledge on dramas like The Crown. (Image credit: Netflix)

1. Star Trek star William Shatner played a cop in which 80s police-action series?

2. Knight Rider featured a talking car called KITT. What does KITT stand for?

3. Which actor is replacing Tobias Menzies as the late Prince Phillip in the fifth season of The Crown?

4. Kelly Macdonald played which character in Line of Duty season 6?

5. Who was the longest-serving cast member on The Bill?

6. Zoe Lucker and Kacey Ainsworth starred in which short-lived Casualty/Holby City spin-off series?

7. What subject does Connell Waldron study at Trinity College on Normal People?

8. In which city did Eve almost fatally stab Villanelle in Killing Eve?

9. Who quit Charlie’s Angels after the first season and was later sued by producer Aaron Spelling? a) Kate Jackson b) Farrah Fawcett c) Jaclyn Smith

10. Where is Death In Paradise set?

11. What city was ER set in?

12. Olivia Colman won a BAFTA for her role as DS Ellie Miller in Broadchurch. True or False?

13. Which TV series is set on the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos?

14. On Casualty, what was Duffy diagnosed with that ultimately led to a tragic ending?

15. Which Netflix show has been watched by over 140 million people?

COMEDY - TV Quiz questions

Have a go at our question about the Vicar of Dibley (Picture: BBC) (Image credit: BBC/Tiger Aspect Productions Ltd/Des Willie)

1. Which member of the Spice Girls once guest-starred in Sex And The City?

2. Which TV comedy character had the catchphrase, “Whatchoo talkin’ ‘bout Willis?”

3. French And Saunders once featured a big orchestra version of which Kylie Minogue hit?

4. In Fawlty Towers, which character had the catchphrase, “Ooh, I know!”

5. Fleabag (Series 2) was among Barack Obama's favorite TV series of 2019. True or False?

6. What is the name of Edina’s little-seen son in Absolutely Fabulous?

7. In Series 4 of Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father, where do the pair travel to?

8. In the final episode of Friends, who declares their love for Rachel (apart from Ross!)?

9. In Motherland, what is the name of Julia’s arch-rival?

10. Where do Sharon and Rob first meet in Catastrophe?

11. What is Ben Harper’s (played by Robert Lindsay) job on BBC One's My Family?

12. The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik (who plays Amy) also starred in which hit 90s comedy?

13. In Men Behaving Badly, who played Gary’s (Martin Clunes) original flatmate in Series One?

14. Over 18 million people watched which comedy special on Christmas Day in 2019?

15 Kylie Minogue guest-starred in an episode of The Vicar Of Dibley. True or False?

SPORT

How well do you know your sport? (Picture: AELTC/AFP via Getty Images) (Image credit: AELTC/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Who won the Grand National in 2020?

2. Which Formula One champion suffered a fatal crash at Imola in 1994?

3. Which female tennis player holds the record for winning the Women’s singles title nine times?

4. During the 1994/1995 football season, which team did Manchester United loan David Beckham to?

5. In July 2020, which football team did Eric Dier sign a new four-year contract with?

6. How many times have Arsenal won The FA Cup?

7. Who was crowned the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year in 2020?

8. Who is the current captain of the England rugby team?

9. How many medals did Team GB win at the 2021 Summer Olympics?

10. To the nearest million, how many people watched the EURO 2020 final in the UK?

11. Which European football team did Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi sign for in August 2021?

12. How many F1 races has Lewis Hamilton won?

13. Fabio Wibmer has just under 7 million subscribers on YouTube. What is his skill?

14. “I’m now a legend. I’m also the greatest athlete to live!” WHO said this after a record-breaking win at the 2012 Summer Olympics?

15. Which year did Jonny Wilkinson score the winning drop goal in the Rugby World Cup Final?

MUSIC

Can you name the number one singles by Little Mix? (Picture: BBC) (Image credit: BBC/Modest TV/Zoe McConnell)

1. Which singer was the special guest on Love Island 2021?

2. How many UK No.1 singles have Little Mix had to date?

3. Who did Will Young beat to win the first series of Pop Idol in 2002?

4. In what year was the football anthem, ‘World In Motion’ by New Order released?

5. When ABBA won The Eurovision Song Contest in 1974, it was the first time Sweden won. True of False?

6. On Popstars: The Rivals, which boyband did Girls Aloud beat?

7. What year was Live Aid? a) 1984 b) 1985 c) 1986

8. When Top Of The Pops began in 1964, who were the first band to appear? a) The Beatles b) The Rolling Stones c) The Mamas And The Papas

9. In which year was the Eurovision Song Contest first broadcast?

10. Which ex-EastEnders star had a Top 30 hit with her cover of the Donna Summer song, Love’s Unkind?

11. Belinda Carlisle is also part of which all-female band?

12. What year did Bucks Fizz win the Eurovision Song Contest?

13. Who is the composer of such film soundtracks as Jaws, Star Wars and Superman?

14. Who became the youngest artist to top the British classical crossover charts with her debut album in 1998?

15. Aled Jones was a presenter on which short-lived breakfast TV programme in 2012?

CELEBRITY

How much do you know about Stacey Dooley's documentaries? (Picture: BBC) (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron)

1. Which ITV talent show did Hear’Say win in 2001?

2. Who was the first person to leave Dancing on Ice 2021?

3. Stacey Dooley made her TV debut on which BBC Three documentary series in 2008?

4. Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, which US TV legal drama did she star in?

5. Which other judge did Sharon Osbourne publicly slate when she quit The X Factor in 2008? a) Simon Cowell b) Dannii Minogue c) Cheryl Cole

6. Who were the first-ever winners of Strictly Come Dancing in 2004?

7. Who is nicknamed “The Dark Destroyer” on the ITV game show, The Chase?

8. Which two celebrities purchased Wrexham AFC in November 2020?

9. Who did Dani Dyer win Series 4 of Love Island with?

10. Who was the winner of the first-ever series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2001?

11. Who broke their back in an electric bike accident in August 2020?

12. Where is this year’s series of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… being filmed? (Clue: Not in Australia!)

13. Which of these celebrities currently has the most followers on Instagram? a). Beyonce b). Ariana Grande c). Cristiano Ronaldo

14. Which Hollywood actor appeared in the BBC comedy-drama, The Outlaws?

15. Which former Glee star was the target of some shock allegations on social media in June 2020?

GENERAL KNOWLEDGE

Do you know what Joe Wicks raised money for throughout 2020? (Picture: Getty) (Image credit: BBC Children in Need/Comic Relie)

1. What is the capital city of Australia?

2. Which popular video-sharing app did Donald Trump threaten to ban in the US?

3. Who is the current Chancellor Of The Exchequer?

4. Which tycoon recently tweeted he thought Egypt’s pyramids were built by aliens!

5. Which singing legend is suing Donald Trump for repeatedly using his music in his re-election campaign without permission?

6. In gameshow, Pointless, how much does the cash jackpot begin at in each episode?

7. Who played Doctor Who when the sci-fi series returned to BBC One in 2005?

8. Countdown was the first programme shown when Channel 4 launched in 1982. True or False?

9. Who won the first-ever series of Big Brother in 2000?

10. Which country is the homeplace of pizza?

11. What did fitness coach Joe Wicks raise money for with his YouTube exercise classes during lockdown?

12. In April 2020, Sir Tom Moore’s spoken words featured on a No.1 single by which singer?

13. According to the annual Forbes list of billionaires, who is currently the richest person in the world?

14. What year did the Notting Hill Carnival first take place? a). 1950 b). 1966 c). 1975

15. What year were the “Boris bikes” launched in London?

BOOKS

Can you name Michelle Obama's book? (Picture: Getty) (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

1. What is the name of Michelle Obama’s biography?

2. What is the title of Pointless host Richard Osman’s second novel?

3. What is the name of Sally Rooney’s first novel?

4. Which book by Stephen King was adapted into a TV series starring Ben Mendelsohn and Jason Bateman?

5. In the Alex Rider books, who is the teenager recruited by?

6. Which two Hollywood stars optioned the screen rights to Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty?

7. Who writes the Goosebumps books?

8. Which 90s Young Adult horror fiction series included such titles as The Babysitter and Trick Or Treat?

9. Roald Dahl wrote a sequel to Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. What is it called?

10. Margaret Atwood, author of The Handmaid’s Tale has won the Booker Prize twice. True or False?

11. Which radio DJ is also the writer of the young adult novels, Itch, Itch Rocks and Itchcraft?

12. In The Fault In Our Stars by John Green, what has teenager Hazel been diagnosed with?

13. How many books are there in the original Twilight series by Stephanie Meyer?

14. The first-ever James Bond novel by Ian Fleming was published in 1953. What was it called?

15. The film version of The Girl On The Train by Paula Hawkins changes the story location to where?

TV Quiz Answers

FILMS

1. Nomadland 2. True 3. a) Friends 4. Beyonce 5. Daniel Craig 6. Three. Jaws 2 (1978), Jaws 3-D (1983), Jaws The Revenge (1987) 7. True 8. The Barden Bellas 9. American Vogue magazine 10. Barb Wire 11. a) Toy Story 12. The Plastics 13. b) 26 (as of Marvel's Eternals) 14. Kaya Scodelario 15. The Sopranos

SOAPS

1. True. He played car mechanic Jamie Kane in 2002 2. Adrian Lewis Morgan as Jimmi Clay. He made his first appearance on 5 September 2005 3. a) During a fight with Mercedes McQueen, she got hit by Doctor Browning’s car 4. Carl King 5. Damon Grant and his girlfriend, Debbie McGrath 6. 1960 7. Den Watts served his wife, Angie with divorce papers 8. Charnham 9. b) Kristin Shepard 10 c) General Hospital 11. Mick and Linda Carter 12. Peter Barlow and Leanne Battersby 13. Yasmeen Metcalfe and Alya Nazir 14. Five (don’t forget she married Russ Owen twice!) 15. He collapsed and died from a brain aneurism

KIDS

1. Byker Grove 2. will.i.am, Paloma Faith, Danny Jones, Pixie Lott 3. Scrappy-Doo 4. True. She played pupil Tracy Edwards in 1980 5. Spongebob Squarepants 6. Janet Ellis 7. Seven 8. Eternia 9. Arthur 10. Jacqueline Wilson 11. Happy Mrs Chicken 12. Terry Deary 13. Alexander Armstrong 14. Parker 15. Jem

DRAMA

1. TJ Hooker 2. Knight Industries Two Thousand 3. Jonathan Pryce 4. DCI Joanne Davidson 5. Trudie Goodwin as Sergeant June Ackland from 1983 to 2007 6. HolbyBlue 7. English 8. Paris 9. b) Farrah Fawcett 10. On the fictional island of Saint Marie 11. Chicago 12. True 13. Game of Thrones 14. Early on-set dementia 15. Squid Game

COMEDY

1. Geri Halliwell 2. Arnold Jackson in Diff’rent Strokes 3. I Should Be So Lucky 4. Sybil 5. True 6. Serge 7. Australia 8. Central Perk manager, Gunther! 9. Amanda 10. At a bar in London 11. Dentist 12. Blossom 13. Harry Enfield played Dermot Povey 14. Gavin and Stacey 15. True. She appears in Series One (1994) and helps save the Dibley fete!

SPORT

1. Nobody. It was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic 2. Ayrton Senna 3. Martina Navratilova 4. Preston North End 5. Tottenham Hotspur 6. 14 7. Lewis Hamilton 8. Owen Farrell 9. 65 10. 31 million 11. PSG / Paris Saint-Germain 12. 100 13. He is a pro bike rider who does extreme stunts and tricks 14. Usain Bolt 15. 2003

MUSIC

1. Mabel 2. Five. Cannonball (2011), Wings (2012), Black Magic (2015), Shout Out To My Ex (2016) 3. Gareth Gates 4. 1990 5. True 6. One True Voice 7. b) 1985 8. b) The Rolling Stones 9. 1956 10. Sophie Lawrence 11. The Go-Gos 12. 1981 13. John Williams 14. Charlotte Church 15. Daybreak

CELEBRITY

1. Popstars 2. Myleene Klass 3. Blood, Sweat And T-Shirts 4. Suits 5. b) Dannii Minogue 6. Natasha Kaplinsky with dance partner Brendan Cole 7. Shaun Wallace 8. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney 9. Jack Fincham 10. Jack Dee 11. Simon Cowell 12. At a ruined castle in the UK 13. c Cristiano Ronaldo (over 244 million) 14. Christopher Walken 15. Lea Michele

GENERAL KNOWLEDGE

1. Canberra 2. Tik-Tok 3. Rishi Sunak 4. Elon Musk 5. Neil Young 6. £1,000 7. Christopher Ecclestone 8. True 9. Craig Phillips 10. Italy 11. the NHS 12. Michael Ball 13. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon 14. b). 1966 15. 2010

BOOKS

1. Becoming 2. The Man Who Died Twice 3. Conversations With Friends 4. The Outsider 5. The Department Of Special Operations, a secret sub-division of MI6 6. Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon 7. R.L. Stine 8. Point Horror 9. Charlie And The Great Glass Elevator (1972) 10. True. The Blind Assasin (2000), The Testaments (2019) 11. Simon Mayo 12. Cancer 13. Four 14. Casino Royale 15. New York (instead of London)