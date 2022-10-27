1923 sets December premiere date, more Yellowstone prequels in the works

Yellowstone fans are going to have their fill in the last couple months of 2022, as the prequel series 1923 finally gets an official premiere date. The Paramount Plus original series arrives on the streaming service Sunday, December 18, in the US and Monday, December 19, for UK and Australia Paramount Plus subscribers. This lines up nicely with Yellowstone season 5, which premieres on Sunday, November 13.

1923 follows in the footsteps of 1883, following previous generations of the Dutton family as they build and defend the Yellowstone ranch from any and all threats. In this particular case, according to Paramount Plus, 1923 "explores the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.”

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in the series as Jacob and Cara Dutton. They are joined by a cast that includes Brandon Sklenar (The Offer), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician) and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones). Timothy Dalton is also reportedly in 1923.

The series, like Yellowstone and 1883, is created by Taylor Sheridan, who continues to be incredibly busy, with Tulsa King also premiering in fall 2022.

For you history buffs who may be scratching their heads about the synopsis referring to the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression in a show titled 1923, those details and some new reporting hint that the show may have broader ambitions than its title year. Deadline (opens in new tab) has reported that the plan is to give 1923 two seasons of eight episodes a piece. However, Paramount Plus has not commented on that possibility. Deadline says that the production team for the show is currently negotiating with the cast to return for a second season.

But it’s not stopping there; Deadline also adds that Sheridan wants to continue to explore the Dutton family’s history with additional prequels that cover the 1940s and 1960s. So, as we said at the top, get excited Yellowstone fans, because there could be a whole lot more coming your way.

1923 debuts exclusively on Paramount Plus December 18. You must be a Paramount Plus subscriber if you want to watch.