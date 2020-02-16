2020 Daytona 500 livestream: How to watch the Great American Race online

Source: Zach Catanzareti [CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)] (Image credit: Zach Catanzareti [CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)])

One thing you have to love about NASCAR is that its biggest race of the year doesn't come at the end of the season. It comes at the start.

It's time for the Daytona 500. It's just one day later than usual.

If you're a NASCAR fan, the 500 needs no introduction. Daytona International Speedway. (Located in, of course, Daytona Beach, Fla.) A two-and-a-half-mile trivial with cars running three-wide. More than 100,000 fans on hand. A stone's throw from the Atlantic Ocean. Sight of some of stock-car racing's greatest wins — and its most tragic events.

Even if you're not a NASCAR fan, this is the one race you should watch each year.

All of this makes Sunday's postponement a giant disappointment. After racers got only 20 laps in, heavy rains led to NASCAR moving the race to today, Monday Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. Eastern . Fans at the track and those at home had to be bummed as their free Sunday for watching racing now needs to squeeze into their workday, or while they're busy on the go.

Well rev your engines back up, race fans. Even if you can't be on the couch to watch Daytona on the big screen, we've got everything you need to watch the 2020 Daytona 500 Livestream on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or any other device you have handy. You can even use your office computer. Just don't get caught, unless your boss is a Kyle Busch fan.

Let's break it down.

The 2020 Daytona 500 is now rescheduled to resume racing at 4 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, February 17.

It'll still be broadcast on Fox, on the Fox Sports app, and all the various places you can get Fox Sports. (Which is, like, most everywhere.)

The race has 450 miles left to go, or 180 laps.

Here is the current top ten on the leaderboard for the restart.

Rickey Stenhouse Jr. Joey Logano Aric Almirola Ryan Newman Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowki William Byron Jimmie Johnson Ty Dillon Timmy Hill

The 2020 Daytona 500: How to stream it online

Like the Super Bowl — and the Daytona 500 basically is the Super Bowl of auto racing — this race is super easy to watch.

It's being broadcast on Fox, which means most every streaming service that features live TV should have it available. Local channels may vary depending on where you live, though, so you'll want to check things out ahead of time. Here's where to double-check the services and whether they have your local channels.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . Fox on Hulu with Live TV? Yes.

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . Fox on Fubo? Yes, on the Fubo Standard plan.

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . Fox on Sling?: Yes, on the Sling Blue track.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Fox on AT&T TV Now?: Yep.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Fox on YouTube TV? Yes.

Watch the Daytona 500 in the Fox Sports app

Another option to watch the Daytona 500 is directly in the Fox Sports app. You'll need a login for an existing streaming service or cable service, though.

The Fox Sports app is available for Android devices, iPhone, iPad, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, and Samsung Smart TVs. Make sure to check your app ahead of time so you are all set up ahead of time.

Download the Fox Sports app for your devices

Watch the Daytona 500 for free with an over-the-air antenna

One of the greatest things about TV in 2019 is that you don't actually have to pay a dime to watch it. No monthly fees. No subscriptions.

All you need as a good over-the-air antenna, you need to point it the right direction, and you need a TV with a tuner built in. (And yours almost certain does.)

Hook everything up, scan for channels, and that's it. You're watching the race.

The best over-the-air antennas

Watch the Daytona 500 in Canada

For our neighbors to the North, NASCAR events — including the Daytona 500 — are available on TSN Direct .

The broadcast will start at 2 p.m. Eastern time (that's 11 Pacific) on TSN1 and TSN3.

TSN is available on Android smartphones and tablets, iPhones and iPads and with AirPlay, on Windows machines, on Xbox and Apple TV, and on Samsung smart TVs.