The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony airs live tonight—here's how to watch

A spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is widely considered music's highest honor, and this year's illustrious nominees are coming together alongside live performers and special guests to celebrate the momentous occasion. You'll get to tune into every unforgettable musical minute as the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony airs tonight, October 19, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ranging from the Queen of R&B, Mary J. Blige, to the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne, the 2024 class of inductees are "a diverse group of legendary artists spanning multiple generations and genres" that "represent the power of musical creativity and the ability to shape the sound and style of popular music over the past several decades," the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said in a statement. Fellow 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include pop icon Cher, rootsy rockers Dave Matthews Band, sunny singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffet, soul-funk band Kool & The Gang, legendary vocalist Dionne Warwick and acclaimed hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, among others.

Along with electric live performances from those legends, the ceremony will also feature a star-studded slate of special presenters and performers to honor the occasion, including Dr. Dre, Dua Lipa, James Taylor, Julia Roberts, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Demi Lovato, Busta Rhymes and Slash. “Every year the biggest names in music, film and culture step onto the stage at our ceremony to pay tribute to the iconic inductees whose music has defined generations," said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These are once in a lifetime moments created that will be remembered forever.”

The Induction Ceremony will stream live coast to coast on Disney Plus on Saturday, October 19 at 7pm and will be available to stream following the ceremony. If you don't have a Disney Plus subscription, ABC will air a special primetime presentation of the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, which will also be available to watch the next day for Hulu subscribers. ABC is included with most basic cable packages; however, if you've cut the cord, you can also tune into the music special via a live TV streaming service that carries the network, such as DirecTV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.