90 Day Diaries: Ukraine special will highlight former 90 Day Fiancé cast members

It was recently announced that a special presentation, 90 Day Diaries: Ukraine, will be airing on TLC on Monday, April 18 at 9 pm ET/PT. In light of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, many fans of the 90 Day world wondered if the network would address the current events in some way on one of the many shows of the franchise. Viewers no longer have to wonder, as former and current Ukrainian castmates will be sharing very intimate looks at how they and their families are coping.

Through the eyes of our #90DayFiance family. A special event, 90 Day Diaries: Ukraine, next Monday at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/jdGphyXrelApril 11, 2022 See more

There are at least three Ukrainian-born cast members that will be on the TLC special. First, there is Natalie Mordovtseva. Mordovtseva first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé season 7 with her then-fiancé Mike and most recently starred in 90 Day: The Single Life season 2.

In the promo released for 90 Day Diaries: Ukraine, she’s seen talking to her mother, who describes "shooting from all sides." Not wanting to wait until Monday to find out about Mordovtseva’s mother, we were able to read on People ’s website that the matriarch made it out of her home country.

Natalie Mordovtseva (Image credit: TLC)

Also on the show will be Yara Zaya. Zaya first stepped onto TLC in 90 Day Fiancé season 8 with her now-husband Jovi. CinemaBlend reports that while Zaya’s mother was in Ukraine and presumably safe, she’s been worried about the rest of her family in the country.

Lastly, Maria Divine from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3 will share her experience as someone still living in Ukraine. Again in the promo, you can hear her saying, "I’ve not decided to go or to stay here."

Maria Divine (Image credit: TLC)

There is no news about whether other 90 Day universe castmates will be making an appearance on the special presentation. However, you can watch 90 Day Diaries: Ukraine when it airs on TLC Monday, April 18 at 9 pm ET/PT. The special will presumably make its way to Discovery Plus, but no official date has been announced.