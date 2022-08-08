90 Day Fiancé: Emily and Kobe's wedding is rocked by big tears and big news

On this season of 90 Day Fiancé, fans couldn’t stop talking about Emily and Kobe, the pair that got engaged and had a baby all while both working away from home in Japan. Although viewers have often remarked how cute and precious the couple’s son Koban is, they haven’t always been as kind about how they feel about the now-husband and wife, especially the latter.

Emily has faced harsh criticism for the way in which she introduced Koban to Kobe for the first time. She faced even stronger condemnation for her "controlling" and at times disrespectful demeanor. Things got so bad many viewers didn’t think the couple would make it. However, Emily and Kobe finally tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony.

Regardless of how lovely the ceremony was, for many in the 90 Day audience, the day’s event was eclipsed by two moments.

First was the touching heart-to-heart between Kobe and his now father-in-law, David. Before the ceremony, while the two were alone, they discuss a letter that Kobe wrote to David prior to his arrival in the US, asking for Emily’s hand in marriage. Additionally, they talk about the letter that David wrote back in response. David inquires if Kobe remembers what it said and Kobe confirms that he does. That’s when David hands him a gift. Although viewers never get to see what the private gift is, the two men both start crying, especially when David says "I love you like a son." (Those that have been keeping up with the season know that anytime Kobe cries, it’s always good to have a box of tissues nearby.)

Even as 90 Day watchers get emotional over the two men hugging it out, just like Kobe, they know there is a big secret that needs to be shared. Despite Kobe wanting to reveal to David right then and there the big news, he refrains from sharing it on his special day due to Emily.

Fast forward to a few days after the wedding when Emily and Kobe request to speak to her family. Despite Emily really not wanting to share the couple’s big news until she absolutely has to, Kobe has convinced her to finally tell the family their secret. At the dinner table following some initial discussion about how it feels to be married and Kobe’s Green Card process, he drops the bombshell that he and Emily are expecting their second child.

From the constant rubbing of his forehead, to the "Oh God" to the being completely flabbergasted to hear that Emily is 10 weeks pregnant, it becomes clear that this is not welcomed news for David. He had hoped to retire in a year and a half and now all he can see is another person he has to take care of in the foreseeable future given Kobe hasn’t received a Green Card to work and Emily isn’t working full-time.

This is probably why the one rule David had for the couple living under his roof was not to have another baby.

90 Day Fiancé fans react to Emily and Kobe’s wedding day and news

Let’s just say that the viewers still have a favorite when it comes to this pair (hint: the first name of the person starts with a K).

