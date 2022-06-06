90 Day Fiancé fans are outraged by Emily and her controlling ways

There was a lot of conflict going on among all 90 Day Fiancé couples in this week's episode, "Get Off Your High Horse." Bilal and Shaeeda bickered about whether she was a messy houseguest or he was an irritating host with "OCD;" Mohamed and Yve had a go of it because she’s reluctant to convert her religion; and Patrick started seeing red flags when it came to Thaís’ feelings toward the Dallas move and his brother. Even with all of that going on, nothing seemed to garner more attention from fans than the issues between Emily and Kobe.

Since the beginning of the season, Emily has done a very poor job of winning over the audience. Many viewers didn’t like that she delayed the long-awaited meeting between Kobe and his son Koban. These same 90 Day watchers also don’t appreciate how she at times appears to block Kobe’s attempts to bond with Koban and dismisses his opinions on parenting.

Perhaps the audience would be a little more forgiving of her actions if the things she does weren’t accompanied by such a condescending and disrespectful tone. The way she speaks to Kobe makes us cringe and think about the awful manner in which 90 Day Fiancé vet Angela talks to her husband Michael. (Okay, so she isn’t quite on Angela’s level, but the fact we can draw a comparison between the two isn’t a great thing.) With all of this in mind, fans seemed to reach their boiling point with Emily during last night’s episode. So did Kobe.

It began with Kobe offering to do some work around the farm belonging to Emily’s parents. Although he can’t legally work in the US due to his immigration status, he wants to at least feel like he’s contributing to the household. So he walks with Emily to meet her mother in the horse stables, where he’s been tasked with shoveling horse manure into a bucket, then transporting that somewhere else to dump it.

From the moment that he starts, Emily relentlessly keeps criticizing him for how he chooses to do the work. She has so much to say about his technique and how much manure he scoops with each dig of the shovel. He then finally has enough of her constant chatter and tells her to "shut the f*** up." Feeling attacked, she leaves the stable and returns to the main house.

After finishing his work for the day, Kobe reunites with Emily and the two try to resolve some of their issues. In a truly baffling moment, Emily is able to elicit an apology from Kobe for the way he talked to her, but she offers a lack-luster sorry to him. She doesn’t apologize for the rude way she communicates to Kobe or the fact she consistently critiques everything he does as a way of control. She’s "pushy" and Emily’s own mother gave her that label.

We can only hope that the rest of the season is one of redemption with the audience for Emily, because at this rate, she’s not winning any popularity contests.

90 Day Fiancé Fans react to the way Emily treats Kobe

These are some of the "kinder" things fans had to say about Emily’s recent behavior on 90 Day Fiancé.

The only reason why Emily and Kobe are fighting, is because Emily is starting every disagreement. #90DayFianceMay 30, 2022 See more

No emily, YOU were being rude. YOU ARE ALWAYS RUDE DEMANDING & CONTROLLING!You were not talking talking to him, you were nagging, berating, & disrespectful to kobe. You have no thought about how your actions affect him. Its you. You are the issue. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/iasWrX4B7NJune 6, 2022 See more

Trying to see where Emily was helping Kobe during that scene #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/YZTVSIqT9jJune 4, 2022 See more

There is something so DISGUSTING watching Emily micromanage and speak down to her African husband, that she brought over to America, to work on her farm, force him to have sex with her, and only allow Kobe to see THEIR child when she says it’s okay. Yikes! #90DayFianceJune 6, 2022 See more

Emily is so unaware that she’s so mean and a bully. She’s just standing there barking orders like a tyrant. Poor Kobe. #90dayfianceJune 4, 2022 See more

I can’t believe Emily has the audacity to complain about Kobe #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/XOEaHG9rBUJune 6, 2022 See more

