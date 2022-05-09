90 Day Fiancé fans cry with Kobe as he meets his son

Every now and then, 90 Day Fiancé shocks us viewers with a tearjerker moment that makes us remember the cast of the show truly is letting us into their lives. That these individuals are not characters on a soap opera or primetime drama but are real people with journeys that spark a wide range of emotions. In the recent episode of the series, Emily introduces Kobe to his son for the first time in person and fans couldn't help but weep.

Just to offer a brief recap, Emily and Kobe were both working in China when they met. After weeks of dating, the couple got engaged and she became pregnant. During her pregnancy, Emily made her way back home to Kansas and the plan was for Kobe to follow right behind her. Unfortunately, the pandemic happened and that plan was derailed for two years, which meant Emily gave birth to their son Koban without her fiancé present. Not only did Kobe miss his child’s birth, but he hasn't been able to meet his son for his entire 17-month-old life.

With that information serving as the backdrop, Emily and Kobe pull into the driveway of her parent's home. Before they even get out of the car, Kobe just starts crying anticipating meeting his son. As he mentions minutes before the tears begin flowing, he nervously wonders "what if my son doesn’t accept me?" If that wasn’t enough to pull at your heartstrings, Kobe manages to compose himself and heads inside.

After much build-up and anticipation, Kobe sees his son for the first time in person. Although the toddler initially appears to smile at his dad, Koban understandably doesn’t want to be held by his father. Again, this is their first face-to-face introduction. However, his son rebuffing him doesn’t seem to bother the dad as he is just glad to see him. Then after a few minutes, Kobe loses it.

He turns away from Emily and her family and uncontrollably sobs. Kobe not only caused Emily and her family to shed tears along with him, but we even admittedly squeaked out a few droplets. Yesterday may have been Mother’s Day in the US, but Kobe’s emotions toward his son definitely garnered him some special attention as a father. This special occasion almost made us forget that Jibri and Miona fed his parents rubbery chicken and Bilal threw Shaeeda under the bus in front of his family.

Fans react to Kobe meeting his son for the first time

Judging by Twitter, it looks like we weren’t the only ones in our bag of emotions seeing the father be introduced to his child.

