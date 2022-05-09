90 Day Fiancé fans cry with Kobe as he meets his son
By Terrell Smith published
A moment that truly required a tissue or three.
Every now and then, 90 Day Fiancé shocks us viewers with a tearjerker moment that makes us remember the cast of the show truly is letting us into their lives. That these individuals are not characters on a soap opera or primetime drama but are real people with journeys that spark a wide range of emotions. In the recent episode of the series, Emily introduces Kobe to his son for the first time in person and fans couldn't help but weep.
Just to offer a brief recap, Emily and Kobe were both working in China when they met. After weeks of dating, the couple got engaged and she became pregnant. During her pregnancy, Emily made her way back home to Kansas and the plan was for Kobe to follow right behind her. Unfortunately, the pandemic happened and that plan was derailed for two years, which meant Emily gave birth to their son Koban without her fiancé present. Not only did Kobe miss his child’s birth, but he hasn't been able to meet his son for his entire 17-month-old life.
With that information serving as the backdrop, Emily and Kobe pull into the driveway of her parent's home. Before they even get out of the car, Kobe just starts crying anticipating meeting his son. As he mentions minutes before the tears begin flowing, he nervously wonders "what if my son doesn’t accept me?" If that wasn’t enough to pull at your heartstrings, Kobe manages to compose himself and heads inside.
Kobe can't wait to meet his son! 🥲 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/FIWseGREtiMay 9, 2022
After much build-up and anticipation, Kobe sees his son for the first time in person. Although the toddler initially appears to smile at his dad, Koban understandably doesn’t want to be held by his father. Again, this is their first face-to-face introduction. However, his son rebuffing him doesn’t seem to bother the dad as he is just glad to see him. Then after a few minutes, Kobe loses it.
He turns away from Emily and her family and uncontrollably sobs. Kobe not only caused Emily and her family to shed tears along with him, but we even admittedly squeaked out a few droplets. Yesterday may have been Mother’s Day in the US, but Kobe’s emotions toward his son definitely garnered him some special attention as a father. This special occasion almost made us forget that Jibri and Miona fed his parents rubbery chicken and Bilal threw Shaeeda under the bus in front of his family.
Fans react to Kobe meeting his son for the first time
Judging by Twitter, it looks like we weren’t the only ones in our bag of emotions seeing the father be introduced to his child.
Kobe crying had me crying. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/woam72BXKhMay 9, 2022
This should be every father’s reaction to their child/children. Take note fellas #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/si1DNMAULEMay 9, 2022
Kobe’s reaction meeting his son was so sweet #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/XIO9JpyGWmMay 9, 2022
Crying at Kobe meeting his son for the first time on 90 day fiancé😭 the sweetest moment everMay 9, 2022
Kobe is so sweet. That is the most genuine, wonderful greeting we’ve seen in 90 Day history. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/VI34SH3srmMay 9, 2022
I just fell in love with Kobe, EVERY man should be comfortable showing their love for their children like this! I can't wait to see them once Koban warms up to him. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰#90DayFianceMay 9, 2022
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.