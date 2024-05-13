A cult classic British comedy with hit US remake finally joins Netflix's library

If you've seen the popular Netflix comedy show Murderville, or are a fan of cult British TV shows, then a new addition to the Netflix UK library will give you your next binge-watch.

Murder in Successville is a BBC comedy series first released in 2015, which eventually saw three seasons. It was added to Netflix UK's catalogue on Sunday, May 12, marking its streaming debut outside of iPlayer.

In each episode of Murder in Successville, a celebrity guest is taken through a murder mystery story... in which they're not given a script. They have to improvise their way through a series of scenes and then work out who the murderer was.

Over three seasons, we've seen the likes of Greg James, Emma Bunton, Richard Osman, Martin Kemp and Lorraine Kelly try to figure out the culprits of various crimes... all while working as the new rookie alongside seasoned detective DI Sleet (Tom Davis).

Plus, all the victims and suspects in the show are "celebrities"' (at least, actors doing impersonations of them), hence "Successville" being populated entirely by successful celebrities.

If that synopsis sounds familiar, it's because Netflix created a US adaptation of the show in 2022 called Murderville. It stars Will Arnett as the lead detective and had a roster of guest rookies including Conan O'Brien, Ken Jeong and Sharon Stone. Other than a Christmas special with Jason Bateman, Maya Rudolph and Pete Davidson, it never got a second season.

With just 18 half-hour episodes in total, Murder in Successville is an easy binge-watch that you will be able to blitz through in just a few days. Seeing celebrity guests try to avoid breaking character in a series of bizarre scenarios never gets old, and neither does witnessing these famous faces making wild leaps at deciding who the culprit is at the end!

Given that Netflix's remake came out almost two years ago, it's surprising that the original Murder in Successville hasn't been available to stream yet. But now it joins the streamer's library alongside all the best Netflix shows, giving you one more thing to watch.

And once you've finished Murder in Successville, one of the best comedy series ever made was also recently added to Netflix UK.