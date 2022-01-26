‘Murderville’: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Netflix series

Have no fear, Will Arnett and a group of celebrities are on the case in Murderville, an original comedy series that is new on Netflix in February. But there’s a fun twist to it all, as Murderville is going to be a series that relies heavily on improvisation.

Murderville is based on the BBC3 series Murder in Successville that ran for three seasons and starred Tom Davis. Arnett also compared the upcoming series to a long-running, popular U.S. based crime show: “We’re basically making Law & Order without a script,” Arnett told The Hollywood Reporter .

Who will be joining Arnett to solve crimes in Murderville season 1? Here is everything we know about Murderville.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Murderville is set to launch to Netflix subscribers around the world on Feb. 3, at which point all six episodes of the first season will be available to stream. Here is Arnett’s announcement of the series:

Solving crimes is hard, improv comedy is harder. You heard @arnettwill — prepare for SIX episodes with a new crime each time on Murderville — launching February 3rd! pic.twitter.com/skJwlmDQ0VJanuary 13, 2022 See more

Netflix is going heavy on the crime/thriller comedy angle right now. In addition to Murderville it has the upcoming Kristen Bell series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window releasing on Jan. 28 that is a parody of thriller stories like The Girl on the Train, while the streaming service is also putting together a sequel to the 2019 Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Netflix original movie Murder Mystery (release date TBD).

‘Murderville’ plot

Will Arnett and Annie Murphy in 'Murderville' (Image credit: Netflix)

Going with the classic “case-of-the-week” crime show format for each episode, Murderville throws its celebrity guests into the deep end as they try to not only keep a straight face but put the clues together and solve the case. Here is the official synopsis for Murderville:

“Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle, Homicide Division. For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here’s the catch: each episode's guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case... but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. Join them as they punch a one-way ticket to Murderville.”

‘Murderville’ cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

Will Arnett stars in Murderville as Terry Seattle, an eccentric detective who is tasked with teaming up with the clueless celebrity guests to solve a brand new murder. Arnett is best known for his role as Gob Bluth on Arrested Development and for providing his voice in the Netflix animated series Bojack Horseman and as Batman in The Lego Movie and The Lego Batman Movie. He also has some crime show experience, having appeared in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit all the way back in 2002 (though he was the suspect in this case).

Partnering with Arnett’s Detective Seattle in Murderville season 1 will be six celebrities. They are talk show host Conan O’Brien, Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek, Kevin Can F**k Himself), Ken Jeong (The Masked Singer, Community), former NFL player Marshawn Lynch, Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct, Casino) and Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals, Silicon Valley).

There will also be additional recurring characters, played by Haneefah Wood (Truth Be Told) as Chief Rhonda Jenkins-Seattle, Lilan Bowden (Andi Mack) as Amber Kang and Philip Smithey (Johnson) as Darren Daz Phillips.

‘Murderville’ trailer

The first trailer for Murderville is now available. In it we see Arnett and the celebrity guests dive deep into the cases, all while Arnett tries to crack them up with some improvisation (and proving successful a handful of times). Check out the trailer below.