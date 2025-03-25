ABC dives into another Bad Romance — true crime series returns tonight, March 25

Now that the final rose has been handed out on The Bachelor season 29, ABC is turning its attention from the spark of love to its darker side, as a new season of the true crime series Bad Romance premieres on ABC on Tuesday, March 25, at 10 pm ET/PT.

The second season of Bad Romance, a 20/20 limited series, will once again dive into surprising and disturbing romance stories and twisted obsessions that resulted in individuals losing their lives at the hands of those who promised to love them forever. ABC News Contributor and ESPN analyst Ryan Smith hosts the series, which this year will feature eight episodes focusing on a new story each week with interviews from those involved.

Viewers can watch Bad Romance on ABC if they have a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service with the network, i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. If you miss it when it first airs on ABC or you don’t have any of those services, Bad Romance episodes will stream on-demand the next day on Hulu for all subscribers.

Bad Romance season 2 is starting its new batch of episodes with “No Tomorrow,” the story of Laura Grillo, a bride-to-be in Texas who was killed just days before her wedding. Police investigations into Laura’s death soon revealed that her murder may have been in the planning for months and features what ABC describes as “a twist no one saw coming.”

Among those set to be included in the “No Tomorrow” episode of Bad Romance are Grillo’s sister, Liz Frogge; Grillo’s best friend, Heather Nabor-Grace; Rowlett, Texas, police department detectives Jeff Freeman, Cruz Hernandez and Chris Sawyer; and Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Marissa Hatchet.

Bad Romance joins ABC’s Tuesday night lineup that includes crime dramas Will Trent season 3 and The Rookie season 7, making Tuesday night crime night on the network.

With eight episodes slated for Bad Romance season 2, expect the series to continue on ABC until May 13.

Again, Bad Romance airs Tuesdays at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC, then streams on-demand on Hulu starting on Wednesdays. If you’re a true crime fan looking for more, check out our list of best true crime docs on Netflix.