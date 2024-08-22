After David Beckham and Robbie Williams, two more famous Brits gets the Netflix doc treatment

We're slowly seeing more docuseries on Netflix about famous British people, and after Robbie Williams and Beckham, two more iconic figures are getting their own series for the streamer.

First up is Being Gordon Ramsay, which could be one of the best documentaries on Netflix for fans of cooking, as the TV chef has been a consistent source of amusement and kitchen drama.

This doc will follow Ramsay as he opens five "culinary experiences", as Netflix are calling them, in a skyscraper in London. We'll also go behind the scenes with the Ramsay family as Gordon balances his continuing restaurant and entertainment careers with being a father of six.

There's no word on when Being Gordon Ramsay will hit Netflix but with a constant deluge of Gordon Ramsay shows always coming out, there will definitely be something to tide you over until it lands.

Our other famous figure getting a Netflix documentary has already been in one: after her widely-mocked interview as part of Beckham, Victoria Beckham is getting her own docuseries, which doesn't have a name.

Posh Spice's documentary will follow her as she tries to expand her fashion and beauty business, which is also called Victoria Beckham. As with all of these British celebrity docuseries, it'll show how she balances that with her home life, or what parts of it we didn't already see in Beckham.

Given that it doesn't have a name yet, you won't be surprised to hear that there's no release date for the Posh Spice doc, but it'll likely be a lot later than Being Gordon Ramsay. This is because production has only just started, whereas Gordon Ramsay's doc has already been shot.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The British icon docuseries made by the streamer have largely focused on stars with international appeal, and with Beckham and Robbie Williams both proving popular, we could see more on the way soon.

Netflix has been on a greenlighting wave recently, also announcing The Lincoln Lawyer season 3, Love is Blind: UK season 2, a follow up to Dahmer about Lyle and Erik Menendez, an adaptation of How to Kill Your Famile starring Anya Taylor-Joy and a few more projects.