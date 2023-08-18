After the popularity of the first series, BBC reveals Ghosts US season 2 release date

Ghosts US season 2 will soon be available on BBC iPlayer.

Ghosts US season 2 is coming to the UK following the huge success of the first installment with British audiences.

The American version sees Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar playing a young couple who end up with some unexpected roommates. The BBC has revealed that the second season of the US edition will land on iPlayer on Monday, August 31. Ghosts US season 1 is available to watch in full now.

If you're new to the US Ghosts universe, the comedy series follows Samantha and Jay (instead of Alison and Mike in the UK one), who have inherited an old country house.

However, after suffering an accident while at the house, Samantha begins to see the handful of ghosts that occupy the home. They all must learn to live together and help each other out.

The result is a scarily good time and the stateside edition of Ghosts has proven just as popular as its UK counterpart, which stars Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe. There's even been a Ghosts universe developing, as actor Mathew Baynton, who plays Thomas Thorne in the UK version had a guest role in Ghosts US.

Discussing his US appearance with Entertainment Weekly, Baynton said: "When I was invited to play a guest role in the CBS version of Ghosts, I was a little concerned that the two universes colliding would tear a hole in the fabric of time and space.

"Thankfully, that didn't happen and instead, I had a lot of fun playing with a bunch of very lovely funny people."

Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar in Ghosts US. (Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

Not only that but Ghosts US season 3 has already been confirmed so there's a chance the third installment will arrive on iPlayer once it's had its CBS run (although it's release has been delayed by the strikes). So it looks like it isn't stopping any time soon.

However, we need to say a bittersweet farewell to the original edition as Ghosts UK season 5 is the final season.

Confirming the news in a statement, the series creators said: "After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace. We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series and can't wait to share it with you all later this year."

Both Ghosts UK and Ghosts US are available on iPlayer.