Alex Trebek Jeopardy! episodes streaming for free online

Jeopardy! remains one of the most popular game shows on US TV, but most fans would be lying if they said they didn't miss having the late Alex Trebek, who passed away in 2020, behind the lectern hosting daily episodes. However, it is now easier than ever to watch classic Alex Trebek-hosted Jeopardy! episodes, as Pluto TV has a dedicated Jeopardy! channel.

PlutoTV is a free, ad-supported streaming channel that is available to anyone and everyone in the US. No subscription is necessary, no login, just go to Pluto TV on your computer, smart TV or other mobile device and start watching.

Once there, Jeopardy! fans can watch the familiar sight of Trebek standing behind his podium and interacting with contestants. Pluto TV's Jeopardy! channel streams Jeopardy! episodes 24/7 on its live feed, curating episodes from Jeopardy! season 17 through season 34. Viewers can also watch Jeopardy! episodes on-demand via Pluto TV.

Jeopardy! season 17-34 covers episodes from fall 2000 to summer 2018. In that stretch the game show saw the historic run of Ken Jennings, as well as other popular players like Buzzy Cohen, Brad Rutter, David Madden, Julia Collins, Matt Jackson, Austin Rogers and Arthur Chu. At least at this time, Pluto TV does not have episodes featuring more recent champions like James Holzhauer or Amy Schneider.

Classic episodes of Jeopardy! used to be available to stream on Netflix, but they no longer are available on the popular streaming service. So this channel is the easiest way to watch Alex Trebek-led episodes of Jeopardy! online right now, and obviously you can't get cheaper than free.

In addition, Pluto TV has past episodes of other popular game shows as well, including Wheel of Fortune, The Price Is Right, Deal or No Deal and more.

Of course, Jeopardy! goes on without Trebek, with new Jeopardy! hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik splitting hosting duties for the daily episodes of Jeopardy! and a number of new primetime specials for the game, including Jeopardy! Masters and Celebrity Jeopardy!, the latter of which returns in fall 2023 with Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2.

Yet, as we head into a new era of game show history in the US that is also set to see Pat Sajak retire as the host of Wheel of Fortune (set to be replaced by Ryan Seacrest), it'll be nice to have the ability to go back to more familiar times when Trebek was a constant, calming presence in our lives.

Here is the link to the Pluto TV Jeopardy! channel.