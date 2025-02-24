All Creatures Great and Small's Samuel West reveals exciting update
The countdown is on for the new series
All Creatures Great and Small star Samuel West, who plays Siegfried Farnon, has revealed that filming has finally started on season 6 of the massively popular drama set in the Yorkshire Dales.
The makers have begun shooting at locations around Yorkshire, with one of the key locations continuing to be the historic market town of Grassington, which doubles for Darrowby Village in the drama. Samuel tweeted: "Thanks for your kind comments about #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall Season Five. Never long enough… Sad that it’s over, but we hope this will raise spirits: we started filming Season Six today. More news later."
The makers added: "Attention @AllCreaturesTV fans. Exciting news — the cast and crew have officially kicked off filming for Season 6 in beautiful Yorkshire today! We can't wait to return to Darrowby with all of you soon."
All Creatures Great and Small season 6 will be heading to UK screens on Channel 5 in the autumn, while it will likely be arriving in America early next year on PBS Masterpiece. Shooting will take place in the spring and summer of 2025.
The new series will see us rejoin vets James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) and Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) as World War Two continues. Also back are key cast including Rachel Shenton as Helen, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall and Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey.
The plot is expected to see us find out more about Tristan's experiences in Egypt, something he's largely tried to hide. James also may continue to struggle with the fact he's not on the frontline of the war effort. Poor Mrs Hall will also continue to worry about her son Edward, who narrowly escaped death in the previous series .
The fifth and sixth series were announced at the same time in 2024. On the double series order, Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount Plus said at the time: "We're so pleased that All Creatures Great and Small will be returning to Channel 5 for two more series. The show has captured the hearts of our audiences and we are committed to bringing even more of James Herriot's unforgettable stories to our viewers. We can’t wait to share this next chapter."
The show continues to be arguably Channel 5's biggest-ever hit.
