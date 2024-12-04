All Creatures' Rachel Shenton lands new thriller with Rivals' Emily Atack

All Creatures Great and Small star Rachel Shenton will appear with Emily Atack in a new Channel 5 thriller.

Former Hollyoaks actress Rachel, who's best known for playing Helen in All Creatures, will be the leading character, young mum Joanna, in the Channel 5 thriller The Rumour, which is based on the Sunday Times bestselling book by Lesley Kara. Joanna is at the heart of the story that examines how small town gossip can get out of control.

Rachel said: "I'm really excited to play Joanna. The Rumour is a story of a woman unravelling as she relentlessly pursues the truth. She's very relatable and the cast are amazing. It's lovely to work with so many women."

Emily Atack in Rivals (Image credit: Disney)

Emily Atack (Rivals) also stars alongside Joanne Whalley (Willow, Wolf Hall, Scandal), Samuel Anderson (Doctor Who, Another Life), Ellie Haddington (Enola Holmes, Motherland), Lucy Speed (Unforgotten, Afterlife), Liza Sadovy (A Real Pain, Patience, A Small Light) and Carryl Thomas (Emmerdale, Silo, Silent Witness, EastEnders).

Teasing the plot, the makers say: "Joanna moves with her young son, Alfie, to the quiet town of Flinstead, seeking a fresh start. However, she quickly becomes entangled in the lives of local mothers and the unsettling dynamics of the community. When Joanna stumbles upon an online rumour about a child killer living in the town, she uses it to win over the mums at the school gate.

"As gossip spreads, suspicions build, and Joanna finds herself drawn into a web of secrets and paranoia. Balancing her efforts to protect her son with the growing unease in town, Joanna struggles to distinguish between truth and hearsay. With relationships strained and emotions running high, the boundaries between trust and fear blur."

Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 commented: "The Rumour is a gripping drama about the dangerous power of secrets and gossip in a small town. With Lesley Kara’s captivating story and a stellar cast, this series promises edge-of-your-seat suspense and a fascinating exploration of the thin line between trust and fear."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The five-part series is currently filming and expected to air on Channel 5 next year. Check out our best Channel 5 dramas guide for more shows to enjoy.