All the FX originals coming in 2021

There's no denying that 2020 has been a wild ride. And there's no telling what 2021 is going to bring. Hopefully something more optimistic, for sure. But in any event, we'll have a bunch of great television headed our way. FX today announced its 2021 lineup of original content.

It's a mix of old favorites like American Crime Story and Archer and Atlanta , as well as some new entries.

Let's just get right to the list.

A Teacher: Ten episodes staring Kata Mara and Nick Robinson (

Ten episodes staring Kata Mara and Nick Robinson ( The Old Man: Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman

Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman Y: The Last Man: This one's based on a graphic novel by Brian K. Vaughn and stars Diane Lane

This one's based on a graphic novel by Brian K. Vaughn and stars Diane Lane Untitled B.J. Novak Series: That's a horrible name for a series from the prolific writer and one of the stars of The Office . (Fortunately it's not the actual name.) This'll be a half-hour anthology that "uses the boldest issues of our time to tell character-driven stories about the world."

That's a horrible name for a series from the prolific writer and one of the stars of The Office . (Fortunately it's not the actual name.) This'll be a half-hour anthology that "uses the boldest issues of our time to tell character-driven stories about the world." Hip Hop Untold: This is a documentary series about "power brokers who operate from the shadows of the hip hop industry."

This is a documentary series about "power brokers who operate from the shadows of the hip hop industry." Hysterical: A feature-length doc "exploring the changing landscape of women in stand-up comedy.

A feature-length doc "exploring the changing landscape of women in stand-up comedy. Pride: A documentary series that explores "the complex fight for LGBTQ civil rights.

A documentary series that explores "the complex fight for LGBTQ civil rights. A Wilderness of Error: This documentary series chronicles "the disturbing case of Jeffrey MacDonald, an Army surgeon sent to prison for killing his family."

This documentary series chronicles "the disturbing case of Jeffrey MacDonald, an Army surgeon sent to prison for killing his family." Impeachment: American Crime Story: FX isn't saying exactly who this is about just yet, but it'll star Sarah Paulson (as any good FX show does), Clive Owen, and Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart).

FX isn't saying exactly who this is about just yet, but it'll star Sarah Paulson (as any good FX show does), Clive Owen, and Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart). American Horror Story will be back for its 10th season.

will be back for its 10th season. Archer: The world's best/worst/drunkest spy awakens from his coma for an 11th season.

The world's best/worst/drunkest spy awakens from his coma for an 11th season. Atlanta: The brilliant series from Donald Glover returns.

The brilliant series from Donald Glover returns. Better Things: Written, directed by and starring Pamela Adlon returns for another season.

Written, directed by and starring Pamela Adlon returns for another season. Dave: The heralded comedy series is back for a second season.

The heralded comedy series is back for a second season. Fargo: Season 4 from Noah Hawley brings Chris Rock along for the ride.

Season 4 from Noah Hawley brings Chris Rock along for the ride. It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Fifteen seasons. Fifteen.

Fifteen seasons. Fifteen. Pose: The series returns for a third season.

The series returns for a third season. Myans M.C.: The spinoff of Sons of Anarchy returns.

The spinoff of Sons of Anarchy returns. Mr. Inbetween: A third season of the irreverent comedy.

A third season of the irreverent comedy. Cake: The short-form comedy series gets a this season.

The short-form comedy series gets a this season. Snowfall: Get ready for Season 4.

Get ready for Season 4. Breeders: As in those of us who have kids. It's back for a second season.

As in those of us who have kids. It's back for a second season. The Weekly: The documentary series from the folks behind The Daily — which means the New York Times.

The documentary series from the folks behind The Daily — which means the New York Times. What We Do In The Shadows: The series version of the film from Jermaine Clement ( Flight of the Conchords , Legion ) and Taika Waititi ( Thor: Ragnarok ) is back for a third season.

What's even more exciting is now that FX is part of the Disney family, FX on Hulu is officially a thing. And that means that if you have a Hulu subscription (which a lot of folks do now thanks to the Disney+/ESPN+/Hulu bundle you can take advantage of FX On Hulu, which will bring you all of these titles on Hulu just as soon as the appear on cable.

Now let's just get 2020 to hurry up and head on out.