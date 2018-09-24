All the horror that's hot this Halloween on Netflix

Jeffrey Wright in "Hold the Dark." (Image credit: Netflix)

Some folks live the horror life all year long. Some wait until October. Either way, Netflix has something scary, spooky or just otherwise frightening for everyone this October. Here's a look at what's coming up on everyone's favorite streaming network.

Get a free Netflix trial

Coming Oct. 1

The Shining (1980)

Coming Oct. 3

Truth or Dare (2017)

Coming Oct. 4

Creeped Out (Netflix Original): A modern-day Are You Afraid of the Dark meets Black Mirror kids anthology series that depicts creepy tales and ends with a lesson. The series is linked together by a masked 'story collector' called The Curious who appears in each episode.

A modern-day Are You Afraid of the Dark meets Black Mirror kids anthology series that depicts creepy tales and ends with a lesson. The series is linked together by a masked 'story collector' called The Curious who appears in each episode. The Haunting of Molly Hartley (2008)

Coming Oct. 5

Malevolent (Netflix film): Brother and sister team Angela (Florence Pugh) and Jackson (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) are nothing more than scam artists. Preying on the grief stricken and the vulnerable, they convince the bereaved that Angela has the ability to contact the dead. It's a simple con, until Mrs. Green (Celia Imrie) summons the pair to her home — the orphanage that was once stage to a string of murders of young girls — and Angela grows less and less certain of what's actually real.

Coming Oct. 12

Apostle (Netflix film): Richardson (Dan Stevens) has returned home, only to learn that his sister is being held for ransom by a religious cult. Determined to get her back, Thomas travels to the idyllic island where he uncovers a secret far more evil than he could have imagined. See trailer here.

Richardson (Dan Stevens) has returned home, only to learn that his sister is being held for ransom by a religious cult. Determined to get her back, Thomas travels to the idyllic island where he uncovers a secret far more evil than he could have imagined. See trailer here. The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Netflix Original): Wickedly talented baker and artist, Christine McConnell welcomes you into her terrifyingly delicious home to create delectable confections and hauntingly disturbing decor with the help of her colorful collection of creatures.

Wickedly talented baker and artist, Christine McConnell welcomes you into her terrifyingly delicious home to create delectable confections and hauntingly disturbing decor with the help of her colorful collection of creatures. The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix Original): A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson's iconic novel, The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past.

Coming Oct. 19

Haunted (Netflix Original): From the Executive Producers of The Purge franchise and Lore, Haunted gives a chilling glimpse into the first-person accounts from people who have witnessed horrifying, peculiar, extraordinary supernatural events and other unexplained phenomenons that continue to haunt them.

Coming Oct. 26

Castlevania: Season 2 (Netflix Original): The year is 1475 in the eastern European village of Lugu. Lisa Tepes, doctor and wife of Dracula, is burned at the stake by the Inquisition for heresy. Insane with rage, Dracula unleashes an army of night creatures to exact revenge and wipe humanity from the face of the Earth. See trailer here.

The year is 1475 in the eastern European village of Lugu. Lisa Tepes, doctor and wife of Dracula, is burned at the stake by the Inquisition for heresy. Insane with rage, Dracula unleashes an army of night creatures to exact revenge and wipe humanity from the face of the Earth. See trailer here. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix Original): A dark reimagination of the Archie comic, following 16-year-old Sabrina as she is beginning her dark education as a sorceress, juggling her half-witch side and her half-human, normal life at Baxter High.

Netflix original horror — now streaming

Hold the Dark (Netflix film): Summoned to a remote Alaskan village to search for wolves that took a local boy, a naturalist soon finds himself caught in a harrowing mystery.

Summoned to a remote Alaskan village to search for wolves that took a local boy, a naturalist soon finds himself caught in a harrowing mystery. The Ritual (Netflix film): Four friends with a long-standing — but strained — connection take a hiking trip into the Swedish wilderness, from which they may never return.

Four friends with a long-standing — but strained — connection take a hiking trip into the Swedish wilderness, from which they may never return. 1922 (Netflix film): A farmer pens a confession admitting to his wife's murder, but her death is just the beginning of a macabre tale. Based on Stephen King's novella.

A farmer pens a confession admitting to his wife's murder, but her death is just the beginning of a macabre tale. Based on Stephen King's novella. Clinical (Netflix film): A psychiatrist is plagued by flashbacks to a terrifying attack as she treats a new patient who was horribly disfigured in an accident.

A psychiatrist is plagued by flashbacks to a terrifying attack as she treats a new patient who was horribly disfigured in an accident. Ghoul (Netflix Original): When a new prisoner at a military detention center exhibits eerie behavior, a young interrogator's search for the truth becomes a battle for survival.

When a new prisoner at a military detention center exhibits eerie behavior, a young interrogator's search for the truth becomes a battle for survival. Cargo (Netflix film): Amid a terrifying pandemic, a father searches the wilds of Australia for someone willing to protect and care for his infant daughter.

Amid a terrifying pandemic, a father searches the wilds of Australia for someone willing to protect and care for his infant daughter. The Babysitter (Netflix film): When Cole stays up past his bedtime, he discovers that his hot babysitter is part of a satanic cult that will stop at nothing to keep him quiet.

When Cole stays up past his bedtime, he discovers that his hot babysitter is part of a satanic cult that will stop at nothing to keep him quiet. Before I Wake (Netflix film): Still mourning the death of their son, Mark and Jessie welcome foster child Cody into their lives. Soon they discover he has a strange ability.

Still mourning the death of their son, Mark and Jessie welcome foster child Cody into their lives. Soon they discover he has a strange ability. Gerald's Game (Netflix film): When her husband's sex game goes wrong, Jessie — handcuffed to a bed in a remote lake house — faces warped visions, dark secrets and a dire choice.

When her husband's sex game goes wrong, Jessie — handcuffed to a bed in a remote lake house — faces warped visions, dark secrets and a dire choice. I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House (Netflix film): A nervous nurse who scares easily finds herself caring for an ailing horror novelist while living in a house with hidden secrets.

A nervous nurse who scares easily finds herself caring for an ailing horror novelist while living in a house with hidden secrets. Ravenous (Netflix Film): As a zombie plague ravages their rural Quebec town, a scrappy band of survivors join forces to flee the infected hordes in this quiet thriller.

As a zombie plague ravages their rural Quebec town, a scrappy band of survivors join forces to flee the infected hordes in this quiet thriller. Train to Busan (Netflix film): As a zombie outbreak sweeps the country, a dad and his daughter take a harrowing train journey in an attempt to reach the only city that's still safe.

As a zombie outbreak sweeps the country, a dad and his daughter take a harrowing train journey in an attempt to reach the only city that's still safe. Slasher (Netflix original): Rampaging serial killers leave carnage in their wake as their next victims fight to stay alive in this horror anthology series.

More horror on Netflix

It Follows (2014)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Witch (2015)

Veronica (2017)

Stephen King's Children of the Corn (1984)

Creep (2014)

Hush (2016)

Tales of Halloween (2015)

Under the Shadow (2016)

Oculus (2013)

Cabin Fever (2016)

Teeth (2007)

The Reaping (2007)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Walking Dead Seasons 1-7 (2016)

American Horror Story: Seasons 1-7 (2017)

Z Nation

Slightly spooky titles for Halloween