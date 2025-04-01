All-time classic now streaming on Netflix is a must-watch for all budding cinephiles — or anyone that loves a good heist movie

Netflix touts their original programming much more than what they have in their library these days, but the amount of recent and classic movies that you can find on Netflix remains one of the best out of all the major streaming platforms. The most recent example of that is Netflix adding an all-time classic to its library — 1967’s Bonnie and Clyde.

The movie stars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as the historic bank robbers Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker, respectively, following them as they rob banks and become two of the most notorious criminals of the early 20th century. The movie also stars the late Gene Hackman, Michael J. Pollard, Estelle Parsons, Gene Wilder and Denver Pyle, while it was directed by Arthur Penn. Bonnie and Clyde was nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two (Best Supporting Actress for Estelle Parsons and Best Cinematography).

Having arrived on Netflix as of April 1, Bonnie and Clyde will be immediately joining the ranks of the best Netflix movies available for subscribers. That’s because Bonnie and Clyde is considered one of the most revolutionary movies in Hollywood history and is ranked in the AFI Top 100.

Anyone with a love of movie history needs to watch Bonnie and Clyde. That’s because it was one of the movies that turned the tide of Hollywood in the late 1960s, taking some of the power of the studios and putting it more directly into the hands of the filmmakers. Bonnie and Clyde helped influence this by taking some components of the French New Wave cinema of the 60s and also with its depiction of violence; perhaps not anything we’re not used to today, but for the time Bonnie and Clyde was one of the more violent pictures made.

But even if you’re not someone interested in the historical context of the movie, Bonnie and Clyde is still an all-time great heist movie, as we follow the titular robbers as they pull off a number of jobs and are chased by the police. All the while, Beatty and Dunaway create a great pairing, with Dunaway in particular giving an electric performance.

See for yourself by watching Bonnie and Clyde right now on Netflix. If you do not have a Netflix subscription, the movie is available to rent via digital on-demand.