Amused EastEnders fans tell hysterical Bernie to 'calm down' after horror twist
EastEnders fans saw Bernie Taylor hysterically scream and 'overreact' to Kim Fox's crash.
EastEnders fans were in hysterics at Bernie Taylor's (Clair Norris) 'overreacting' and told her to 'calm down' as she hysterically screamed after seeing Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and Denzel Danes' (Jaden Ladega) horror car crash.
During last night's EastEnders episode (Tuesday, April 4), Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) called an ambulance after witnessing Kim and Denzel's terrifying car accident, which saw Kim lose control of her car and crash into the Argee Bhajee.
As they waited for the emergency services, Mitch tried to free Kim and Denzel from the wreckage as the scaffolding threatened to collapse on top of them.
Kim eventually came round, but Denzel was still unconscious and in a bad way. However, it wasn't long before Bernie and Finlay Baker (Ashley Byam) saw the scene and ran over to help.
A hysterical Bernie screamed: "Oh my God, what's happened? Mitch, what's happened? Kim, Kim!"
Soon after, an ambulance arrived and a frantic Bernie bolted towards them, crying for help.
"Over here! Over here. Please quick. Please, quick, hurry up, they're trapped! They're trapped. They're trapped in there! Thank you so much," she shouted.
As the paramedics rushed over to the scene, one of them asked Kim what her name was.
"Her name's Kim, Kim," Bernie interrupted.
As a worried Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) showed up and tried to barge their way through the police to rescue their loved ones, the police demanded the emotional onlookers kept away from the dangerous scene.
Police officer Callum Highway (Tony Clay) managed to get Kim out of the car, but Denzel remained trapped as the scaffolding started to collapse, while the crowd screamed for help.
Luckily, the emergency services successfully cut Denzel out of the car before any more damage could be done and the family rushed to the hospital.
However, despite the dramatic scene unfolding, fans couldn't help but laugh at Bernie's overreacting and frantic screaming as they told her to "calm down"...
Calm down Bernie Jesus Christ 😂😂😂😂#EastEndersApril 4, 2023
sorry bernie’s overacting today KILLLEEEDD me😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣genuinely had tears in my eyes from that scene that was too funny #EastEndersApril 4, 2023
Calm down Bernie 🤣 #EastEndersApril 4, 2023
The acting is insane tonight, why is Bernie hollering?! #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/TrlE1JhuSAApril 4, 2023
Bernie going absolutely MAD 😂😂 #eastendersApril 4, 2023
EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.
