EastEnders spoilers: Kim Fox and Denzel Danes in crash HORROR!

Kim Fox and Denzel Danes are trapped inside the car as Mitch, Bernie and Howie go to their rescue.

Kim Fox and Denzel Danes are trapped after a terrifying car accident in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kim Fox was on a high after winning a car at the awards ceremony, where she was named 'Influencer of the Moment'.

Her delight soon turned to horror after taking stepson Denzel Danes for a spin in the car...

After going out of control after an incident, both Kim and Denzel have been left in deadly danger.

Kim comes round to find Denzel unconscious and they're both trapped in the wreckage.

Mitch Baker rushes over after witnessing the crash and calls for an ambulance. Soon the emergency services have arrived and they manage to get Kim out of the car, but Denzel is in a bad way.

Kim Fox and Denise Fox comfort a terrified Howie Danes as they wait for news on Denzel Danes. (Image credit: BBC)

At the hospital, Kim's sister Denise Fox arrives to support the family.

Instead of being grateful to see her sister, Kim has a go at her, revealing she was distracted while driving by shocking messages on Denise's phone from Ravi Gulati.

Backed into a corner, Denise confesses what the messages were about, revealing the whole sorry and frightening tale of her entanglement with him, which saw Ravi trying to blackmail her.

The sisters join Denzel's devastated dad Howie Danes, who is being comforted by Denise's husband Jack Branning and his daughter Amy Mitchell.

Has Denzel survived the crash?

Freddie Slater is hurt by Jean Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Freddie Slater is trying to juggle two dates in The Vic after accidentally arrange to meet them both on the same night!

Despite encouragement from Stacey Slater, things are NOT going well. Freddie is horrified when he muddles up the two girls and he is well and truly found out.

Although the family thinks it's hilarious, a comment from Jean Slater touches a nerve with Freddie.

When she calls him stupid for getting himself in such a pickle, Freddie gets upset.

Why is he so sensitive about Jean's comment?

Ravi Gulati has had trouble with Nugget in the past after an incident at school. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Ravi Gulati has struggled to parent son Nugget Gulati, who has been in trouble numerous times in the past.

When he tries to discipline him for irresponsibly taking Chelsea Fox's son Jordan to a house party when he was supposed to be babysitting him, things don't go well.

After Nugget calls him out for his bad parenting, Ravi lashes out, leaving Nugget terrified. He runs to Suki and Nish Panesar to tell tales and Nish warns Ravi to stay away from him.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.