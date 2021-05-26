And just like that, Big is back

WarnerMedia today announced that Chris Noth will reprise his role as Mr. Big in the upcoming spinoff of Sex and the City on HBO Max.

And Just Like That ... (it's a play on a phrase SATC's Carrie used all the time in her narration) will be a Max Original series that follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

The new series is scheduled to span 10 half-hour episodes and will begin shooting sometime this summer.

Noth is a two-time Golden Globe nominee and a Screen Actors Guild Award-nominated actor. He rose to fame in the early days of the original Law and Order series before serving as Carrie's on again/off again love interest on Sex and the City, and in the two movies. He's most recently been seen in the CBS drama Equalizer with Queen Latifah.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That …," Michael Patrick King, executive producer on the new series, said in a press release. "How could we ever do a new chapter of the ‘Sex And The City’ story without our Mr. Big?”

Also starring in AJLT (doesn't quite have the same abbreviated ring to it as SATC) is Sara Ramirez (Grey's Anatomy and Madam Secretary).

No word yet on when to expect And Just Like That ...

HBO Max is the streaming service from WarnerMedia that encompasses HBO content as well as more from the greater WarnerMedia family, including the Turner network of channels (think TCM, TNT, TBS, etc.), the D.C. Universe, Studio Ghibli and more.

HBO Max costs $14.99 a month and includes all the legacy HBO content as well as new HBO Max Originals.