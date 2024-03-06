Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain gets release date at last... and it's soon!

Strictly Come Dancing favourites Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice are heading back to our screens with their latest travel show, Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain — and now we finally have an air date.

The cheeky duo took viewers traveling with them last year in Anton and Giovanni's Adventures in Sicily where they spent time sampling the local delights of Gio's home island, taking in the stunning scenery, as well as getting into many scrapes and even finding themselves on the wrong side of the law!

But this time it is Anton's turn to become the tour guide for the series as he introduces Giovanni to a place that he fell in love with as a child.

Having spent his school summer holidays with his Spanish family in the North of the country, Anton is very excited for Giovanni to experience everything Spain has to offer from surfing to sangrias and from festivals to flamencos!

Anton and Giovanni had a great time in Sicily. (Image credit: BBC)

After the second series of the travel show was announced last year, we have got an air date for Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain at last, and with the show airing on BBC One on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 9pm we really don't have that long to wait.

After the mischief that the pair got up to last series, there will no doubt be plenty of mayhem to come and with three episodes of the series to enjoy, we have got a lot to look forward to.

As well as getting a sneaky peak into Giovanni's life in Sicily last year, from where he grew up to meeting his family, one thing fans really enjoyed in the last season was seeing Anton and Gio's friendship shine though as they went on a tour around the island. With Anton now showing Gio where he spent his childhood, we can't wait to find out more about the dancing duo.

Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain will air on Monday, March 18 at 9pm on BBC One. The episodes will then air weekly in the same slot and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.