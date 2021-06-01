Apple TV now carries Xumo AVOD service

Apple TV users can now watch all of the content that the Xumo ad-supported video on-demand (AVOD) service has to offer, as it is launching on Apple TV devices as of June 1. According to Xumo, this makes it available on all of the top streaming devices in the U.S., including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, as well as connected TVs, mobile devices and gaming consoles.

Xumo offers OTT video on-demand programming across genres that include sports, news, kids and family entertainment, live events, comedy, lifestyle, movies and more. The service also offers live linear digital channels. Xumo has media partnerships with the likes of ABC News Live, Fox Soul, beIN Sports Xtra, FREE Kids TV, NBC News Now, Black News Channel, the PGA Tour and more.

In conjunction with the rollout on Apple TV, Xumo is releasing a series of AVOD exclusive movie titles from distributor Magnolia, including In the Fade, Tomato Red and Please Stand By.

As people are subscribing to more streaming services, adding to their monthly bills, AVOD streaming services are becoming more and more popular among consumers. AVOD services often are free — like Tubi, The Roku Channel and IMDb TV — or subscription services like Paramount Plus, Peacock and, soon, HBO Max offer a discounted, ad-supported version of their ad-free premium packages. These savings are available for anyone willing to see ad spots pop up like they would on a normal TV broadcast.

“As streaming audiences grow, Xumo’s 200-plus diverse, free and popular channels are more widely accessible than ever, across all devices that people use the most,” said Chris Hall, senior vice president, Product, at Xumo. “With this level of distribution, we are continuing to deliver in-demand content to tens of millions.”