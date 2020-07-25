Archer Season 11: Premiere date, trailer and guest stars

Archer Season 11 — proper Archer, not another coma-induced dream state — is finally happening. We've known that for a while, of course, but our excitement is warranted given that the world's best/worst super spy is awakening from three seasons worth of unconsciousness and getting back to business.

The problem is it looks like business has changed a little in the three-odd years Sterling Archer was napping.

Delayed from its original May 2020 release, Season 11 of Archer will debut on Wednesday, Sept. 16 on FXX, then be available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu.

For the uninitiated, Archer (brilliantly voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) is more Bond than Bourne, with more booze than blood coursing through his veins. He screws up as much as he likes to screw (which is to say, a lot), and somehow things always work out for everyone at the International Secret Intelligence Service. (Or as we'll just call it from now on, the agency formerly known as ISIS.)

Everything wrong about Archer, the show (and Archer, the character) is what makes it so right. It's generally awful people doing generally awful things. In other words, it's what makes for good television.

Seasons 8, 9 and 10 took a decidedly left turn, however. With Sterling Archer in a coma, the show reimagined itself as a detective agency in 1940s Los Angeles in Archer: Dreamland, island hoppers in the South Pacific a decade before that in Archer: Danger Island, and then as space pirates in Archer: 1999. Each of those seasons had completely different looks and feels, with the standard cast of characters mostly filling the same roles, but in very different ways in which we'd been used to. It mostly worked, even if it felt like the Archer we'd known and loved had been abandoned.

"I loved being in space, and I loved being on the island — I thought it was super-fun," said Amber Nash, who voices Pam Poovey. "but there was something really exciting about getting back to the real world with everybody. It felt like going home."

Season 11 of Archer will have some changes, too. Sterling is awake, but muscle atrophy is a real thing, and his legs aren't exactly cooperating. Tech-whiz Krieger (Lucky Yates) — the gang's version of Q — the chance to whip out a new tactical "Tacti-cane," which of course immediately goes to work on Archer himself. Accountant-turned agent Cyril (Chris Parnell) is ripped and presumably no longer the dweeb, and that shouldn't bother Archer at all.

And nobody's drinking on missions anymore.

What the what?

Other details gleaned during the Comic-Con@Home panel — via YouTube, for obvious pandemic reasons and featuring Aisha Tyler (Lana Kane), Judy Greer (Cheryl Tunt), Parnell, Nash, and hosted by producer Casey Willis — include guest bits by Jamie Lee Curtis and Simon Pegg. And that's just for starers, Willis said.