Are the One Chicago shows new tonight, January 15?

One Chicago Wednesdays are part of the fabric of the NBC regular season TV lineup. Bolstered by Chicago Med season 10, Chicago Fire season 13 and Chicago P.D. season 12, fans look forward to the Dick Wolf trilogy every week. So will fans be able to watch a new episode of the One Chicago shows on January 15? Here's what you need to know.

Due to President Joe Biden's farewell address at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Wednesday, Jan. 15, NBC opted to air repeat episodes of the One Chicago shows instead of pushing them back to air once the address concludes. Given that the One Chicago block of shows is three hours long, it makes sense to air repeat episodes instead of trying to push new episodes back, which would ultimately interfere with local news and late-night programming.

Thankfully, new episodes of the One Chicago shows will return on January 22. Here's what we know about the new episodes:

Chicago Med season 10 episode 10: "Broken Hearts"

"An army of surgeons prepares to separate conjoined twins; Asher reconnects with someone from her past; Archer treats a tyrannical boss with a heart problem."

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 10: "Chaos Theory"

"The team responds to a crisis at a community center; Severide is forced to investigate one of his own squad members; Kidd helps a teacher going through a post-incident spin-out."

Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 10: "Zoe"

"An unexpected visitor causes disruption for Ruzek and Burgess amidst an emotional investigation involving an unidentified young girl."

Of course, these new episodes are a build-up for a crossover event on Wednesday, Jan. 29. The shows will switch order for the three-hour event, with Chicago Fire kicking things off at 8 pm ET/PT, followed by Med at 9 pm ET/PT and P.D. at 10 pm ET/PT.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's the logline for the crossover event: "When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. It’s the calamity beneath the surface, however, that sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own."

While we won't have new episodes on January 15, there's a lot of One Chicago excitement ahead in the coming weeks.

One Chicago shows air Wednesdays, with Chicago Med at 8 pm ET/PT, Chicago Fire at 9 pm ET/PT and Chicago P.D. at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC, with episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.