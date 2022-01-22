Arnold Schwarzenegger has walked away apparently unharmed from a bad car accident in Los Angeles when his SUV collided with a Toyota Prius on Friday.

The Terminator star and former California governor was reportedly driving the Yukon SUV when it hit the red Prius and rolled onto a Porsche Cayenne, leaving the driver of the Prius injured and bleeding from the head, according to entertainment news website TMZ.

Pictures from the scene show Arnie, 74, looking concerned but unhurt and talking to others involved in the accident and police officers on a junction of Sunset Boulevard in the Brentwood area of LA.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a bad car accident, woman injured, TMZ reports https://t.co/VG7jp7XB9H pic.twitter.com/EF5eP2FUQIJanuary 22, 2022 See more

An eye-witness described the scene as ‘crazy’ and ‘like a scene from a movie’.

TMZ initially reported that the Prius driver was at fault when trying to make a U-turn, but later stated that law enforcement laid the blame at Arnie’s door. He apparently made a left turn when a left turn arrow was red.

Police said the crash doesn’t appear to involve drink or drugs and no arrests have been made.

Well-known US fitness guru and actor Jake Steinfeld, a friend of Arnie’s, was also at the scene of the accident, although it hasn’t been confirmed that he was in the SUV with him. Steinfeld was Arnie’s chairman of the Council of Physical Fitness when he was California governor.

In recent times, Arnie has been very much involved in his acting career. His new film Kung Fury 2 is in post-production, while he's listed in iMDB in the casts of new movies Triplets, alongside Eddie Murphy and Danny DeVito, and The Legend of Conan, plus TV series Outrider and an Untitled Arnold Schwarzenegger/Skydance Project.

He has also been a vocal advocate for vaccinations and mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic.