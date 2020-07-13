Is AT&T TV Now available on Vizio TVs?

Best answer: Yes, you can catch your favorite shows using the AT&T TV Now app on your phone and Chromecast it to your Vizio SmartCast TV. Unfortunately, at this time there isn't an app directly through the Vizio SmartCast app store on the TV.

Watch it now: AT&T TV Now (From $55 after 7-day free trial at AT&T TV Now)

AT&T TV Now has so many choices to watch on your Vizio SmartCast TV

AT&T TV Now, which was once known as DirecTV Now, has same great features and possibly a few more you'd expect from a full-fledged streaming service. AT&T TV Now has a wide range of packages ranging from 45 channels up to 125 plus. We have a full breakdown of the service available to help tell you a bit more of what is offered. Regardless of the channel package you choose, you can still add-on some premium channels like HBO, CINEMAX, Showtime, and more.

Catching your favorite shows from channels like HGTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, or any of the other great channels available from AT&T TV Now is a snap on a wide range of connected devices. However, there isn't an app for Vizio SmartCast TVs yet, but don't worry, there's still a way to get your shows onto your big screen. Let's get into how to go from shows in the app on your phone and onto your Vizio SmartCast TV.

Watching AT&T TV Now on your Vizio TV

Even though AT&T TV Now isn't available in the SmartCast app store, the mobile app does offer Chromecast support so we can send shows right to your Vizio SmartCast television with just a few taps.

Open your Apple or Android device's app store . Search for the AT&T TV Now app . Download and install it. Next just sign in or set up an account if you don't already have one. When you're done, find the game or show you want to watch. Press the Chromecast button and select your TV in the pop-up.

Get your snacks and beverages, sit back, and relax while you enjoy all that AT&T TV Now has to offer on your Vizio SmartCast TV. This option also works if you don't have a SmartCast enabled Vizio TV by plugging a Chromecast device into the back your television.

AT&T TV Now TV where you want it



Time to go big



AT&T TV Now has everything you could want for entertainment, all available in the palm of your hand. With up to 125 plus channels to pick from along with options like HBO, Showtime, and more to add-on, you'll have plenty to watch. The app makes it simple to watch on the go or on your Vizio SmartCast TV.



View