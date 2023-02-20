Back to the Future's Marty, Doc Brown, Lorraine and Biff actors reunite

The Back to the Future cast had a blast from the past at Fan EXPO Portland after reuniting almost four decades on from the original film.

Robert Zemeckis' classic time-travel caper first arrived on the scene in 1985 and has endured as a much-loved science fiction movie ever since. 37 years on from the film's premiere, stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson were thrilled to share some photos together on social media after being reunited at Fan EXPO Portland.

Lea Thompson — who played Marty McFly's mom, Lorraine — shared a selection of photos and videos of herself with having fun with the rest of the stars, writing: "Wow honestly had the best time today with my #bttf family[...] So many fun fan moments too and a llama" on Instagram.

Her selection included photos with all three other stars, plus a hilarious video where she gets Tom Wilson to embody Biff Tannen all over again as she asks him "I'm a butthead, right?" Check them all out below:

Lea also posted a montage of photos from their reunion on Twitter, (opens in new tab) adding: "Got to see my friends from #BTTF it was so nice. They are still the funniest guys I know. What a blessing @DocBrownLloyd @realmikefox @TomWilsonUSA it's like they made a Time Machine out of a comic con @fanexpoportland".

Lea wasn't the only one who was happy with the reunion, either, as Doc Brown himself, Christopher Lloyd, shared a photo of the four of them together over on Twitter, with the caption: "Thank you Portland! Now let's get back to 1985", Michael J. Fox posted some photos with his former castmates to his Instagram story and Tom Wilson shared his selfie (opens in new tab) with the others with the simple caption "Okay, so this happened. 2023"

The first Back to the Future film kickstarted what would go on to become a beloved sci-fi franchise. In it, lively teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) ends up taking a trip back in time Doc Brown's (Christopher Lloyd) iconic modified DeLorean. Stranded in 1955, he had to find a way to reunite with the younger Doc Brown so he could find a way back to the present... whilst also tangling with his father's bully, Biff and ensuring his parents actually fell in love!

The original movie spawned two further sequels (released in 1989 and 1990) and a 1990s animated series; the movie has since been turned into video games, theme park rides, and was recently adapted as a stage musical.

Back to the Future is available to rent on Prime Video in the US and can be streamed on ITVX in the UK.