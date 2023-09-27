Bake Off fans fall in love with baker: she can't go home!

Bake Off viewers have already crowned their winner - and we're one episode in!

The Great British Bake Off 2023 has arrived and with it, has brought 12 new contestants hoping to win the tough competition. But one of them has already become a fan favourite!

The first episode of the new series saw some exciting new changes such as Alison Hammond making her Bake Off presenting debut alongside Noel Fielding, and everyone was excited to introduce the new contestants.

It didn't take long for fans to fall in love with Saku, a Sri-Lankan born woman who didn't have an oven in her family kitchen growing up. When she moved to the UK in 2003 she quickly fell in love with cooking and baking, especially rustling up treats for her children.

And it wasn't just viewers who were impressed by Saku either, as she even got a rare hug from judge Paul Hollywood after becoming nervous despite claiming she definitely wasn't, which was a lovely endearing moment!

Hollywood Hug > Hollywood Handshake #GBBO pic.twitter.com/IrMVd3e2E7September 26, 2023 See more

Later on in the episode, host Noel Fielding asked her: “Where can you go from a hug?” and she simply responded “Home.”, which has made fans gush over her even more.

Taking to Twitter, people already started rooting for her to win, and joking that they'd "go to war" for Saku even after one episode of the baking competition.

An hour ago we didn't know Saku and now my timeline would go to war for her. The true beauty of Bake Off #GBBO pic.twitter.com/Cc4NOXGKWcSeptember 26, 2023 See more

Saku to win 👑 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/GF6kxyRC13September 26, 2023 See more

Me any time Saku says anything, does anything, literally breathes #GBBO pic.twitter.com/MYXncBERT4September 26, 2023 See more

SAKU!!! Love her. I already can’t face the possibility of her going home ever. #GBBOSeptember 26, 2023 See more

Saku has become one of my all time favourite contestants and we're only 14 minutes in #GBBOSeptember 26, 2023 See more

The bakers already had some tough challenges ahead during week one, which saw them tasked with making Vertical rolled sponge cakes for the Signature Bakes, chocolate cake with missing raspberry for the Technical Challenge, and an animal shaped cake for the Showstopper.

Saku went for a turtle cake for her animal, and even though she had a couple of issues with her sponge cake, she managed to survive week one much to the delight of fans all across the country.

Sadly for Amos, though, he was the first to leave the competition so we're now down to 11 bakers. In his exit letter he said: "I will always remember my Bake Off journey as the fondest of memories."

The Great British Bake Off airs weekly on Tuesdays at 8 pm on Channel 4. Episodes can also be watched online via the Channel 4 website.