BBC announces huge news for fans of comedy show Colin from Accounts

There's good news for fans of the hit Australian comedy series, Colin from Accounts, as it was announced today (Friday, August 11) that the BBC has acquired the second season of the show.

The first series aired on BBC Two in April and also proved to be popular with iPlayer viewers, reaching an average audience of 2.2m since it first arrived in the UK.

Colin from Accounts is written by and stars Harriet Dyer (The Invisible Man, No Activity) and former Home and Away favorite Patrick Brammall, who played Ethan Black in the Summer Bay soap back in 2007.

Patrick Brammall is back as Gordon for season 2. (Image credit: BBC)

Patrick plays Gordon, a man who accidentally runs over a dog while he’s staring at a woman. That woman turns out to be Ashley, played by Harriet Dyer, and the two single(ish), complex characters are thrown together as they try to remedy the drama that unfolds.

Patrick and Ashley captured viewers' hearts as they navigated life with Colin, as well as each other, and after the first season ended with a heartwarming twist, fans will no doubt be excited to see what the future holds for the pair.

Head of Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks says: “BBC viewers have been completely charmed by this award-winning romantic comedy, and have taken Ashley, Gordon and unlikely cupid Colin to their hearts. We are so delighted that there is going to be another series of the totally engaging Colin From Accounts for us all to enjoy.”

Harriet Dyer will be back as Ashley (right) for Colin From Accounts season 2. (Image credit: BBC)

There is no news yet on when the new season will be arriving in the UK, however, if you need a show to fill the gap Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer also star in another show on the BBC.

No Activity is a comedy about two detectives on a stakeout, which airs on Thursdays at 10pm on BBC Two and all episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

You can stream Colin from Accounts season 1 on BBC iPlayer now.