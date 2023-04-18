BBC gives huge update on Waterloo Road's future

The BBC has confirmed Waterloo Road will be returning for seven more episodes this May. And if that's not exciting enough, they've revealed that Waterloo Road will be welcoming another much-loved character back to the school.

Ex-deputy head Andrew Treneman was last seen in the original show back in 2009, but Jamie Glover is reprising his role for the revived series. As a former flame of headteacher Kim Campbell, the BBC has teased that it's unclear whether Mr Treneman is back to help Kim keep control of the school or to stir up trouble.

Of his return, Jamie Glover said: "I am so excited to be returning to Waterloo Road. The school has been such an important part of my life and it’s wonderful to be able to rekindle the old flame.

"Not to mention the joy of getting to work with the incomparable Angela Griffin once more. I hope that people will enjoy seeing Andrew and Kim together in the school again. Older? Certainly, there’s the grey hair to prove it…! Wiser? Who knows?”, Glover added.

Jamie Glover isn't the only confirmed new star. Additional cast for the new series includes Paul Bazely (Cruella, Pirates of the Caribbean) and Jenny Platt (Coronation Street, The Bay) as parents of pupils, plus new student Myles Massey, played by Osian Morgan. Olwen May (Corrie, Happy Valley) and James Quinn (Early Doors, Corrie) are due to join the school drama in as-yet-undisclosed roles, too.

Returning stars include Angela Griffin as Kim Campbell and the rest of the staff and students that we got to know in the first seven episodes that aired earlier this year.

Angela Griffin has also teased that Kim will be facing some fresh challenges this time around. "It’s great to be back on BBC One and to be able to offer iPlayer fans some great new episodes. We have such a wonderful and talented cast, all of whom bring so much to Waterloo Road", she said. "This series holds a fair few surprises for Kim and everyone around her and I can’t wait for people to catch up with all the action inside and outside the school."

Director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt added: "We are thrilled that Waterloo Road is returning following its successful run earlier this year. To have Jamie Glover reprise his role as Andrew Treneman alongside our fantastic returning and new cast members is a real treat and we can't wait to share more stories from the school."

Waterloo Road will be back for more episodes this May. In the meantime, you can get caught up with the revived drama (and all ten series of the classic show) on BBC iPlayer; if you're looking for more things to watch, check out our guide to the best BBC dramas you should be streaming right now.