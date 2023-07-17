BBC reveals first look at Joel Dommett's huge new reality show

The BBC has just given us our first look at Survivor UK, hosted by The Masked Singer star, Joel Dommett!

The new version of Survivor UK got its first teaser over the weekend. Airing on Saturday, July 15— during the Wimbledon 2023 Women's Final— it introduces us to the daunting challenge that our 18 contestants will face when the series airs.

It features footage of the scenic setting from the Dominican Republic, where the show is currently filming, and some sneak previews of just some of the tough trials that they'll be taking on as they battle it out to try and claim the title of Sole Survivor and the huge £100,000 cash prize.

The series has since been shared across BBC social media channels, and we've embedded it below so you can check it out:

Survivor is one of the biggest reality shows on the planet, with over 50 adaptations airing across the world to date. The series previously ran for two years on ITV in 2001 and 2002, but has been brought back for a new pulse-pounding outing on BBC One. The series is currently awaiting its 45th season in the US.

Joel Dommett was confirmed to be hosting the new series in February 2023. At the time, he said: "I’m the new host of the UK’s Survivor! I CAN’T BELIEVE IT! A huge thank you to the BBC for trusting me with this. It’s such a hugely popular format all over the world and I’m super excited to help bring it to our sweet little country. Let the tribal councils BEGIN!”

If you're not familiar with the format, Survivor UK will see a group of people from all walks of life marooned in a remote location with basically nothing more than the clothes on their backs. There, they'll band together into their own tribal societies, forage for their own food and duke it out in a series of tough trials as for rewards and immunity from elimination from the competition.

At each "Tribal Council", anyone who's not safe can be voted out of the competition, and the group will be whittled down until the one Sole Survivor remains, leaving the show with that life-changing cash prize.

A release date for Survivor UK has not yet been confirmed at the time of writing, though the BBC has teased that filming on the series is ongoing in the Dominican Republic and that the show will air in Autumn 2023.