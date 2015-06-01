Benidorm cast hit the right notes with charity Karoake night in the resort

Tourists in Benidorm were treated to a night of entertainment by the hit ITV sitcom’s cast when they took to stage of the resort’s UK Cabaret Club for charity.

Jake Canuso, who plays Mateo, explained how they all got singing to raise much needed funds for The Emaus Children’s Orphanage in neighbouring Altea: “We all love being in Benidorm so much. This is our eighth year filming here and the town has really taken us to its heart. We wanted to do something fun for a good cause and judging by the wonderful reception our singing got we succeeded. There were some stellar performances!”

Jake’s singing co-stars Sherrie Hewson (Joyce), Janine Duvitski (Jacqueline), Tony Maudsley (Kenneth), Johnny Vegas (The Oracle), Elsie Kelly (Noreen), Danny Walters (Tiger) and Tim Healy (Les/Lesley) belted out their favourite karaoke hits.

There was an unexpected bonus when Dame Joan Collins, who was unable to attend the glittering event, sent in a pre-recorded message, introducing the event’s host, Derren Litten, the writer and creator of Benidorm.

Joan has already filmed her scenes as Crystal Hennessy-Vass, CEO of the Solana Group, for the latest series which begins in 2016.

Here’s what the Benidorm stars sang:

Sherrie Hewson, Janine Duvitski and Elsie Kelly – The Clapping Song

Jake Canuso - Volare

Tony Maudsley - Wonderful World/Little White Bull/Good Morning Benidorm

Johnny Vegas - American Pie/You Don’t Bring me Flowers

Tim Healy - Stand by Your man/Desperado

Danny Walters - Dream Lover

The evening was rounded off by the entire company’s rendition of a rousing Viva Espana!

If you'd like donate to the Emaus Children’s Orphanage, visit www.euroamonth.com